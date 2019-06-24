Facing a challenging time on the financial front, German tennis legend Boris Becker is set to auction his trophies and personal souvenirs to pay off his pending dues

The German tennis legend Boris Becker’s trophies and souvenirs will be auctioned online from Monday by Wyles Hardy, a British firm to pay off the debts and clear the bankrupt players’ dues. The youngest winner in Wimbledon’s history at the age of 17 is auctioning off a total 82 items including his medals, watches, souvenirs, and photographs. The British firm Wyles Hardy has confirmed that the auction process will be completed on July 11.

His Wimbledon finalist medal from 1990 and a replica of the US Open silver cup made in 1989 by jeweller Tiffany over his victory on Ivan Lendl, will also be in the auction list of items up for the sale. Others in the list of trophies include a replica of a Challenge Cup bestowed on him for one of his Wimbledon wins and the replica of the Renshaw Cup awarded to the champion after becoming the youngest Grand Slam winner.

The former world number one champion was declared bankrupt in the year 2017. Earlier in June 2018, he claimed to have diplomatic immunity to save himself from the auctioning of trophies and his personal souvenirs.

However, these sales will not be enough to waive off his heavy debts worth millions of pounds. The tennis player has already faced legal difficulties and hassles with the Spanish Courts over non-payment of dues for the work he had carried out on his Mallorca villa.

