Boris Johnson Urges Britain to Help Free Imran Khan From Jail | Former UK PM Raises Pakistan Cricket Legend’s Prison Conditions

Boris Johnson, the ex-UK Prime Minister, has urged the British authorities to raise the matter of former Pakistan Prime Minister and legendary cricketer Imran Khan’s confinement. Per him, Britain should put pressure on Pakistan to release Khan and ensure his appeal is heard by a free and independent court at the earliest. The statement appeared in Johnson’s column in the Daily Mail.

Boris Johnson Urges UK Government to Act on Imran Khan Case

Beyond criticising the manner in which Khan was being treated by the authorities, Johnson called on Britain to intervene more prominently in the situation. In particular, he urged Khan’s appeal to be “heard by an independent court, speedily”.

The ex-UK PM signed off with a direct appeal for the release of Khan. His intervention came as renewed international focus mounted on Khan’s detention and worries emerged about his well-being and conditions in prison.

Johnson conceded that he and Khan have never seen eye-to-eye on all political matters, like Khan’s views on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Khan’s position on the Taliban. Johnson argued that those disagreements should not influence the treatment Khan receives in custody.

Imran Khan Prison Conditions Under Scrutiny

Khan been in jail since August 2023 and is serving a 14-year sentence for a corruption trial. Khan and his PTI party have dismissed these charges as politically motivated, a claim rejected by the Pakistani government.

Johnson expressed concerns about the conditions of Khan’s imprisonment, including apparently long hours spent in solitary confinement, restrictions on contact with family members, and limits on what books he is permitted to possess.

Khan’s case has also been brought before courts in Pakistan. Last week, the Islamabad High Court issued an order requiring Adiala Jail authorities not to impose solitary confinement on Khan and to facilitate family visits, telephone calls to his sons, newspapers, books, and medical treatment.

Imran Khan’s Health Also a Major Concern

The health of Khan has also been a reported issue, with his lawyers and supporters claiming he has experienced considerable loss of vision in his right eye. On 26 August, the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed authorities to move Khan to a hospital for medical evaluation and permit a medical board, which includes Khan’s personal physician, to examine him.

Khan was taken from Adiala Jail and taken to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for examination. The government of Pakistan stated that the medical reports showed nothing that required treatment.

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