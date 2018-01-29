The transfer saga of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might come to a fruitful end very soon after it was reported that Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal have come to a mutual agreement. The 28-year-old is thought to be actively seeking a move away from the German footballing giants after a tiff with manager Peter Stoger.

In order to boost the weakened attacking options, Arsenal are moving in strongly for Borussia Dortmund’s hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and if reports are to be believed then a 60 million pounds move might be in place. Arsenal and Dortmund have already been a subject to a long-drawn negotiations for the Gabon international, where the North London club was willing to shell out 50 million pounds while the German club was holding out for 70 million pounds evaluation for their prized asset.

Now a bid of 60 million pounds has been understood to have put things in motion and the two clubs are about to reach an agreement over the striker. Earlier, it was reported that Aubameyang had agreed personal terms with Arsenal, and the finalisation of the deal was left to the clubs only. The 28-year-old is thought to be actively seeking a move away from the German footballing giants after a tiff with manager Peter Stoger.

Earlier, speaking on the approaches that Arsenal has made for the striker during the January transfer window, Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc said, “We are ready to agree a transfer under certain parameters, but only if these are fully met. We have a clear position. Arsenal has made several attempts so far. We have refused them all up to now.”

Arsenal have lost Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott in the current transfer window while they have only secured Henrikh Mkhitaryan to bolster their ranks. Arsene Wenger is looking to add Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to his squad to further strengthen his hopes of top four Premier League finish. Aubameyang has scored 141 goals for Dortmund since joining the club from Saint-Etienne in July, 2013.