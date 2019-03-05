Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham live stream: The two sides will clash for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final spot with Dortmund having a monumental task of overturning the deficit from the first leg's 3-0 defeat. The Round of 16 match will be played on Wednesday at 01:30 am India time. The live TV coverage will be available on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD while the live streaming can be accessed on Sony Liv, Airtel TV and Jio TV's official app.

Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham live stream: Borussia Dortmund will be out to do the impossible on Tuesday night when they face Tottenham Hotspurs in the second leg of UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. The German side lost the first leg 3-0 at Wembley and will be looking to overturn the deficit in the upcoming match which will be played at Dortmund’s home stadium. Banging the drums ahead of the crunch clash, star attacker Marco Reus said that Dortmund has all the potential to defeat Mauricio Pochettino’s men by a big margin and advance to the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Tottenham boss Pochettino was less than pleased with his side’s busy schedule as he moaned about Borussia Dortmund’s extra day of rest and preparation. Pochettino’s Dortmund counterpart Lucien Favre will be out to prove a point in the Champions League encounter as his side currently reigns supreme in Bundesliga table.

All eyes will be on Tottenham talisman Harry Kane, who has now returned to full fitness, while the German fans will be looking forward to Marco Reus and co to put in a performance of a lifetime.

When is the Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur Round of 16-second leg, Champions League match?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played on March 6.

What time does the Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur Champions League match start?

The Round of 16-second leg, Champions League match starts at 1:30 AM India time.

Where will the Round of 16 second leg take place?

The UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park.

Which channel will telecast the Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur Champions League match on TV?

The match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in India.

How to watch live streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The live streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv, Airtel TV and Jio TV’s official app.

What will be the likely lineups for the Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham match?

Borussia Dortmund: Burki; Hakimi, Zagadou, Akanji, Diallo; Delaney, Witsel; Sancho, Gotze, Reus; Alcacer

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Aurier, Wanyama, Sissoko, Davies; Eriksen, Kane, Son

