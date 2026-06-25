Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar: Kerim Alajbegovic Breaks Kylian Mbappe’s FIFA World Cup Record as Bosnia Win 3-1

Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team vs Qatar national football team: At Seattle Stadium, Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Qatar 3-1 with a calm and clinical performance, increasing their prospects of moving on to the knockout stage and eliminating Qatar from the competition. They needed to win to maintain their aspirations going into the game because both clubs were tied at one point in Group B. Bosnia took control of the match right away by playing with more attacking skill and intensity.

Kerim Alajbegovic fires in first goal for Bosnia and Herzegovina

The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute when Kerim Alajbegovic produced a moment of brilliance, curling a powerful strike into the top corner after being set up by Ivan Basic. The 18-year-old’s effort gave Bosnia a lead and further boosted their momentum. Notably, Alajbegovic, aged 18 years and 276 days, has become the youngest player to score from outside the penalty area in a FIFA World Cup since detailed records began in 1966. He broke the previous record held by France’s Kylian Mbappe, who was 19 years and 207 days old when he achieved the feat at the 2018 World Cup. Alajbegovic also became the eighth-youngest goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup history.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Bosnia and Herzegovina doubles their lead with an own goal

Five minutes later, Bosnia doubled their advantage. Sead Kolasinac delivered a dangerous cross that Edin Dzeko attempted to volley goalward, but the ball deflected off Qatar defender Sultan Al-Brake and into the net for an own goal.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Qatar pulls one back in the first half

Qatar responded just before half-time through Hassan Al-Haydos, who capitalised on a loose ball inside the box to reduce the deficit to 2-1 and set up a competitive second half. After the break, Qatar pushed for an equaliser and came close when Pedro Miguel struck the post.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Bosnia seals the deal as Ermin Mahmic scores

However, Bosnia remained organised and regained control in midfield as the game progressed. Bosnia sealed the result in the 80th minute when substitute Ermin Mahmic reacted quickest inside a crowded penalty area to finish calmly and make it 3-1. The final whistle confirmed third place in Group B for Bosnia and Herzegovina with 4 points, behind Switzerland and Canada. This win puts them in a strong position to reach the Round of 32 for the first time in their history, unless unlikely results elsewhere go against them.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: Switzerland vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026: Ruben Vargas, Johan Manzambi Fire Swiss Into Knockouts as Group B Winners