Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland Predicted Line-Up: How Will Bosnia Fare in Post Edin Dzeko Era? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland Predicted Line-Up: Bosnia-Herzegovina will host Poland in a crucial UEFA Nations League League B Group 4 clash at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica on Monday (Oct 5). Only one point separates the two sides, with the hosts looking to strengthen their position in the promotion race. Bosnia-Herzegovina have remained unbeaten in their opening three matches, while Poland will aim to build on their emphatic 6-0 victory over Romania. Here are all the details, including predicted playing XIs, match prediction, UEFA Nations League winner prediction, live streaming and more.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland UEFA Nations League Match Details

Match: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland, UEFA Nations League

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland, UEFA Nations League Date: Monday, October 5, 2026

Monday, October 5, 2026 Venue: Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST (8:45 PM CET)

Where to Watch Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland UEFA Nations League clash live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland Live Streaming?

The Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland UEFA Nations League match can be watched live online through the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland Team News

Bosnia-Herzegovina have made a solid start to their Nations League campaign, remaining unbeaten in their first three matches. Sergej Barbarez’s side opened with a goalless draw against Poland before earning a 4-2 win over Romania. They then secured a 1-1 draw against Sweden after Kerim Alajbegovic scored a late equaliser. Bosnia will be looking to maintain their momentum as they continue their push for an immediate return to League A.

Poland have collected four points from their first three matches after drawing with Bosnia-Herzegovina, losing 3-1 to Sweden and then responding with a commanding 6-0 victory over Romania. The visitors will be aiming to produce another strong performance and close the gap on the hosts in the Group 4 standings.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland Predicted Playing XIs

Bosnia-Herzegovina Predicted XI: Zlomislic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac, Memic, Bajraktarevic, Alajbegovic, Basic, Gigovic, Tabakovic, Demirovic.

Poland Predicted XI: Bulka, Cash, Bednarek, Kiwior, Frankowski, Szymanski, Nowak, Zielinski, Zalewski, Swiderski, Zukowski.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland Match Prediction

Bosnia-Herzegovina’s unbeaten start and home advantage could make them difficult to beat, while Poland will enter the contest with confidence after their 6-0 demolition of Romania. With just one point separating the teams, the encounter is expected to be closely fought. Bosnia-Herzegovina could have a slight advantage at home, but Poland possess enough attacking quality to secure a result.

UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction

The UEFA Nations League campaign remains competitive, with several teams aiming to progress through their respective groups. Bosnia-Herzegovina and Poland are focused on securing promotion from League B, and the winner of this clash could gain an important advantage in the race for the top position in Group 4.