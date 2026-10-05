Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland Predicted Line-Up: How Will Bosnia Fare in Post Edin Dzeko Era? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland Predicted Line-Up: Bosnia-Herzegovina will host Poland in a crucial UEFA Nations League League B Group 4 clash at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica on Monday (Oct 5). Only one point separates the two sides, with the hosts looking to strengthen their position in the promotion race. Bosnia-Herzegovina have remained unbeaten in their opening three matches, while Poland will aim to build on their emphatic 6-0 victory over Romania. Here are all the details, including predicted playing XIs, match prediction, UEFA Nations League winner prediction, live streaming and more.
Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland UEFA Nations League Match Details
- Match: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland, UEFA Nations League
- Date: Monday, October 5, 2026
- Venue: Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina
- Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST (8:45 PM CET)
Where to Watch Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland Live on TV?
Fans in India can watch the Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland UEFA Nations League clash live on the Sony Sports Network.
How to Watch Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland Live Streaming?
The Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland UEFA Nations League match can be watched live online through the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland Team News
Bosnia-Herzegovina have made a solid start to their Nations League campaign, remaining unbeaten in their first three matches. Sergej Barbarez’s side opened with a goalless draw against Poland before earning a 4-2 win over Romania. They then secured a 1-1 draw against Sweden after Kerim Alajbegovic scored a late equaliser. Bosnia will be looking to maintain their momentum as they continue their push for an immediate return to League A.
Poland have collected four points from their first three matches after drawing with Bosnia-Herzegovina, losing 3-1 to Sweden and then responding with a commanding 6-0 victory over Romania. The visitors will be aiming to produce another strong performance and close the gap on the hosts in the Group 4 standings.
Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland Predicted Playing XIs
Bosnia-Herzegovina Predicted XI: Zlomislic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac, Memic, Bajraktarevic, Alajbegovic, Basic, Gigovic, Tabakovic, Demirovic.
Poland Predicted XI: Bulka, Cash, Bednarek, Kiwior, Frankowski, Szymanski, Nowak, Zielinski, Zalewski, Swiderski, Zukowski.
Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Poland Match Prediction
Bosnia-Herzegovina’s unbeaten start and home advantage could make them difficult to beat, while Poland will enter the contest with confidence after their 6-0 demolition of Romania. With just one point separating the teams, the encounter is expected to be closely fought. Bosnia-Herzegovina could have a slight advantage at home, but Poland possess enough attacking quality to secure a result.
UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction
The UEFA Nations League campaign remains competitive, with several teams aiming to progress through their respective groups. Bosnia-Herzegovina and Poland are focused on securing promotion from League B, and the winner of this clash could gain an important advantage in the race for the top position in Group 4.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.