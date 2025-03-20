Boston Celtics Sold To Bill Chisholm For Record $6.1 Billion

The Boston Celtics, one of the most legendary teams in the NBA, are set to be sold in a historic deal. Bill Chisholm, managing partner at Symphony Technology Group, has agreed to purchase the franchise from the Grousbeck family for a staggering $6.1 billion, sources told ESPN.

This sale sets a new record for the highest price ever paid for a sports franchise in North America. The previous record was set in 2023, when the NFL’s Washington Commanders were sold for $6.05 billion.

Grousbeck Family Announces Sale After Over Two Decades of Ownership

The Grousbeck family had already announced in June 2024 that they planned to sell a majority stake in the Celtics either in 2024 or 2025. However, the full transition will not happen immediately. The remaining ownership shares are expected to transfer in 2028, at which point the sale will be fully completed.

In a statement last year, the family confirmed that Wyc Grousbeck would continue to serve as the team’s Governor until the final closing in 2028. Grousbeck reiterated that plan in November 2024, stating that he would continue running the Celtics for at least the next three years.

The Grousbeck family has been in charge of the franchise since 2002, when their group, Boston Basketball Partners, purchased the team.

A Legacy of Success Under Grousbeck’s Leadership

Since taking over the team, the Grousbeck-led ownership group has transformed the Celtics into one of the most dominant forces in the NBA.

Under their ownership:

The team won two NBA championships, including their most recent 2024 title, when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics reached the NBA Finals two other times during their tenure.

The franchise consistently remained one of the top-performing teams in the league.

Grousbeck, along with business partner Steve Pagliuca, originally purchased the Celtics for $360 million in 2002—a figure that now seems small compared to today’s soaring franchise values.

NBA Franchise Values Continue to Rise

The $6.1 billion sale of the Boston Celtics highlights the explosive growth in sports franchise valuations. In just the past few years, several other NBA teams have also been sold for record-breaking prices, including:

Phoenix Suns – Sold to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion in February 2023

Milwaukee Bucks – Sold to Jimmy and Dee Haslam for $3.5 billion just weeks later

Dallas Mavericks – Sold to the Adelson and Dumont families for $3.5 billion in December 2023

Despite these massive deals, the Celtics’ $6.1 billion sale now stands at the top of the list, reinforcing their status as one of the most valuable franchises in professional sports.

Celtics’ Place in Sports History

The Boston Celtics are not just any team—they are one of the most iconic franchises in NBA history. With 18 NBA championships, they hold the record for the most titles in league history.

In terms of total championships across all North American professional sports leagues, only two teams surpass them:

New York Yankees (MLB) – 27 championships

Montreal Canadiens (NHL) – 24 championships

This rich history, combined with their recent success, has made the Celtics one of the most valuable and respected franchises in global sports.

With Bill Chisholm set to take over as the new owner, the Celtics are entering a new era. While Wyc Grousbeck will still be involved in the franchise until 2028, the sale marks a significant transition for one of the NBA’s most storied teams.

