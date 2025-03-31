Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles: How To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel And Betting Odds

Boston had a tough opening series against the Texas Rangers, going 1-3 due to inconsistent offensive production. The team averaged just 2.75 runs per game across four matchups.

The Boston Red Sox are set to face their AL East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, March 31. After winning their season opener, the Red Sox have struggled, dropping three straight games. With first pitch scheduled for 2:35 p.m. ET, fans are eager to see if Boston can bounce back against the Orioles.

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles Live

Match Details:

Event: MLB Regular Season – Boston Red Sox @ Baltimore Orioles

MLB Regular Season – Boston Red Sox @ Baltimore Orioles Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Maryland

TV & Streaming Options:

TV Channels: MLB.TV, NESN, MASN

MLB.TV, NESN, MASN Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial)

fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial) Channel Finder: Available on DirecTV, Verizon Fios, Cox, Xfinity, Spectrum, Optimum

Red Sox Struggles and Key Players to Watch

Boston had a tough opening series against the Texas Rangers, going 1-3 due to inconsistent offensive production. The team averaged just 2.75 runs per game across four matchups. However, young talents like Wilyer Abreu and Kristian Campbell have stood out early in the season. Abreu leads the MLB with an impressive .700 batting average, while Campbell has hit .429 in his first four career games.

On the other hand, Rafael Devers has had a disappointing start. The star third baseman is 0-for-16 with 12 strikeouts, a slump that has hindered Boston’s offensive momentum. Devers, known for his strong hitting, has maintained an OPS above .800 in six of his eight MLB seasons, and Red Sox fans will hope for a quick turnaround.

Betting Odds and Predictions

For those looking to place bets, the Orioles are -142 favorites against the Red Sox on FanDuel. Betting is available through platforms like BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Bet365, with multiple introductory offers available for new users.

With a tough series opener behind them, Boston will aim to regain form against a competitive Orioles squad. Tune in to see if the Red Sox can overcome their early struggles and get back in the win column.

