#BottleCapChallenge: English cricketer Jofra Archer twisted the bottle cap challenge and knocked the bottle cap with a pacy delivery. The video was an advertisement, in which, Jofra Archer also shared a message to recycle plastic bottles.

Adding some pace to the #BottleCapChallenge, English pacer Jofra Archer removed the bottle cap with a pacy delivery. As some cricketers used bat to hit the bottle cap, Archer did it with the ball. In the 26-second video, English pacer completed the challenge in a different style and shared a message of recycling. The video was also a commercial for Coca-Cola. Archer captioned the video, When you recycle your empty bottles, remember to keep the cap on! #challengeaccepted #recycle #cricket.

Before the English pacer, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh had taken the bottle cap challenge. Yuvi shared the video on the social media sites which was lauded by the netizens. In a video posted on his Instagram account, he was seen playing with cricket in his house’s balcony and knocked the bottle cap with a straight drive.

Yuvraj’s straight bat shot hits directly the bottle cap and dislodges it in an impressive manner. After hitting the ball and completing the challenge, he challenged Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan, who got injured during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, picked up his bat to fulfill the viral Bottle Cap Challenge. Along with Dhawan, Yuvi had named also former cricketers Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Chris Gayle to take up the challenge.

Dhawan’s video was also liked by thousands of netizens and his fans bombarded the comment section with lovely comments and get well soon wishes.

In the video, Gabbar can be seen batting in the nets. He played a perfect cover drive to hit the cap placed on the top of the bottle.

Yuvi Paaji, here is my #BottleCapChallenge! This is the first time I am picking my bat up after my injury..feels good to be back! 💪 @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/NaFADCbV8K — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 18, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App