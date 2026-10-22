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Home > Sports News > BOU vs ACM, UEFA Europa League: Check AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

BOU vs ACM, UEFA Europa League: Check AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

BOU vs ACM, UEFA Europa League: AFC Bournemouth are set to host Italian giants AC Milan in a high-profile UEFA Europa League league-phase encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday (Oct 22). Bournemouth have made an impressive start to their European campaign, winning both of their opening matches to collect six points. Milan, meanwhile, will be looking to build on their emphatic victory over Salzburg and improve their position in the competition. Here is everything you need to know about the AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan match, including kickoff time, venue, probable playing XIs and live telecast and streaming details in India.

BOU vs ACM, UEFA Europa League: Check AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
BOU vs ACM, UEFA Europa League: Check AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 20:36 IST

BOU vs ACM, UEFA Europa League: AFC Bournemouth are set to host Italian giants AC Milan in a high-profile UEFA Europa League league-phase encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday (Oct 22). Bournemouth have made an impressive start to their European campaign, winning both of their opening matches to collect six points. Milan, meanwhile, will be looking to build on their emphatic victory over Salzburg and improve their position in the competition. Here is everything you need to know about the AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan match, including kickoff time, venue, probable playing XIs and live telecast and streaming details in India.

AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League Match Details

  • Match: AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2026-27
  • Date: Thursday (Oct 22), 2026
  • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Friday, Oct 23)

Where to Watch AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League fixture live on the Sony Sports Network, which holds the television broadcast rights for the match.

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How to Watch AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan Live Streaming in India?

The AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan match will be available for live streaming in India on the SonyLiv app and website. Supporters can follow the European contest online through the platform.

AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan Match Preview

Bournemouth have enjoyed an outstanding beginning to their first-ever European campaign. Their maiden UEFA fixture ended in a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad in San Sebastian, before they returned home and defeated Austrian champions Sturm Graz 3-0. Evanilson, Rayan and Alvaro Rodriguez were among the scorers in that convincing win, which helped Marco Rose’s side move to six points from two matches.

Milan began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Benfica but responded emphatically by recording a 4-0 victory over Salzburg. Rising talent Alphadjo Cisse stole the spotlight with a perfect hat-trick, scoring with his right foot, left foot and head. The Italian side will aim to carry that attacking momentum into their trip to England.

Bournemouth will also be encouraged by their home advantage, although Milan’s European pedigree makes them a formidable opponent. The visitors will look to combine their experience with the attacking quality demonstrated in their previous match, while the hosts will aim to maintain their unbeaten record in continental competition.

AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan Probable Playing XIs

AFC Bournemouth Probable XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Adams, Christie, Tavernier, Kluivert, Gannon-Doak, Evanilson.

AC Milan Probable XI: Maignan, Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic, Chukwueze, Musah, Rabiot, Bartesaghi, Loftus-Cheek, Cisse, Ramos.

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BOU vs ACM, UEFA Europa League: Check AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
Tags: UEFA Europa League

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BOU vs ACM, UEFA Europa League: Check AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

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BOU vs ACM, UEFA Europa League: Check AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
BOU vs ACM, UEFA Europa League: Check AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
BOU vs ACM, UEFA Europa League: Check AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
BOU vs ACM, UEFA Europa League: Check AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
BOU vs ACM, UEFA Europa League: Check AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan All You Need to Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

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