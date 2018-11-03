All eyes will be on Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba

Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream: Manchester United will look to keep the momentum going on Saturday when they face a high-flying Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium. However, toppling the Cherries will prove to be a big task for the highly inconsistent Red Devils. Jose Mourinho will once again face the dilemma over selecting his starting line up since his relationship with several high-profile players like Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial has deteriorated in the recent weeks.

Bournemouth currently lies two places ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League table given the supreme consistency they have been enjoying lately. The Cherries haven’t lost a game in last 5 Premier League outings while Manchester United has endured a turbulent 2018-19 season. However, the Red Devils will be riding high on their recent 2-1 win over Everton and would want to pull one over Bournemouth as well in order to better prepare themselves for a tough next week where United will face Juventus in Champions League and Manchester City in Premier League.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Bournemouth vs Manchester United?

The live streaming of the Premier League match can be caught on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Bournemouth vs Manchester United?

The highly-anticipated match will be played on November 3, Saturday, and it will start at 06:00 pm India time. The two sides will lock horns at Vitality Stadium.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Bournemouth vs Manchester United? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Bournemouth vs Manchester United match will be aired on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

What are the likely lineups for Bournemouth vs Manchester United?

Bournemouth XI: Begovic; Ake, Francis, S. Cook; Daniels, Smith, L. Cook, Lerma, Brooks, Fraser; Wilson

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Smalling, Lindelof, Young; Matic, Pogba, Fred, Mata, Martial; Lukaku

