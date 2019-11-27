Gaurav Bidhuri, the only Indian to win a medal at the World Championship in Hamburg two years ago, is very happy that most of his 57 kg class boxers will appear in the Big Bout League and will get the experience to compete with them while he could not meet them in national championship.

Gaurav said that in World Series Boxing he was in Italian Thunders team and on another occasion, he was in USA knockout team. In Italian team, he upset a world ranking player from Kazakhstan. He is well aware of what his team’s victory in the league means and he will try his best to maintain his rhythm in the Big Bout League. He says that making Bengaluru Brawlers champions will be his biggest objective in this league and he is confident that the league’s experience will form the basis for him to do his best in the Olympic qualifying tournament.

Gaurav Bidhuri has been included in Bengaluru Brawlers in the Big Bout League. He has to compete against Mohammad Hasamuddin of Gujarat Adani, Sachin Sewach of Odisha Warriors, Kavinder Singh Bisht of Bombay Bullets and Mohammad Itash Khan of North East Rahinos. While he will be battling with Uzbekistan`s Abbu Malik Khalakov of NCR Punjab Royals who is the gold medalist of last year’s Youth World and Youth Asian Championships. Gaurav says that his experience of playing with Abbu Malik will help him in the future competitions.

The credit for bringing Gaurav to boxing goes to his father Dharmendra Bidhuri, who himself has been a university-level medalist and runs the Bidhuri Boxing Club in Madanpur Khadar, Delhi. At the age of ten, an exhibition bout inspired him to move forward. Two years later, he started his journey with the Delhi State Sub Junior Championship. After all, he won a medal in the World Championship in 2017. It was the only medal India has got in that particular championship. Gaurav says that he will get good preparation from this league for the Asian Championship to be held in February. Such events can prove to be a boon especially for boxers. Apart from this, Gaurav has won silver medal in international competition at Doha & President’s Cup. He also won bronze at the invitation tournament held in Russia.

