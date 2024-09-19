Boxer Nikhat Zareen Joins Telangana Police as DSP

World boxing champion and Olympic athlete Nikhat Zareen joined the Telangana Police as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Police) on Wednesday (September 18).

World boxing champion and Olympic athlete Nikhat Zareen joined the Telangana Police as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Police) on Wednesday (September 18).

Zareen submitted her joining report on Wednesday to the DGP of the Telangana Police, marking the beginning of her new role.

Taking to his official X handle, Telangana DGP, IPS Jitender, said that they look forward to her continued service to the state.

“We proudly welcome two-time world boxing champion and Olympic athlete, @nikhat_zareen, as she takes on her new role as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Police). Hailing from Nizamabad, she submitted her joining report to me today. Her remarkable achievements inspire Telangana, and we look forward to her continued service to the state,” Telangana DGP wrote on X.

In the recently concluded Paris Olympics, Zareen bowed out of the multi-sport event after enduring defeat against People’s Republic of China’s Wu Yu in the women’s 50 kg in the pre-quarter-finals.

Zareen contested as an unseeded boxer and got hammered by the Chinese boxer. (September 18) She penned a note and admitted that it was the hardest loss she ever faced. The 28-year-old boxer stated that it was her dream to win the Olympic medal for India, and she will do her best to overcome the setback.

The 28-year-old lost in the first two rounds and got completely outclassed in the final, which sealed her return to India. She lost the bout by unanimous decision, with all five judges scoring in Wu Yu’s favour.

Following her heartbreaking exit from the Paris Olympics, Zareen penned a note on Instagram and acknowledged that her failure to realise her dream in Paris was devastating.

“I’m deeply grateful for the chance to pursue my dream, but destiny had other plans. Not achieving it here in Paris is devastating. I wish I could turn back time and put in even more effort for a different outcome, but that remains a wish,” Zareen wrote.

“I promise this isn’t the end. I’ll return home to recover and clear my mind. This dream is still alive and I will continue to chase it with renewed passion. This is not goodbye but a promise to return, to fight harder, and to make you all proud. Thank you for standing by me. The journey continues,” she added.

(With inputs from ANI)