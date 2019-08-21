Mary Kom has indicated that the system of trials ahead of the big tournaments should be shunted and deserving boxers should get a direct quota to the tournament. There are no trials for any other sports in India, she said.

Six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom indicated the system of trials should be reconsidered ahead of the big tournaments. Earlier, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had canceled the trials for the World Boxing Championships in Mary Kom’s 51 kg category and sent her name in it based on her last performances.

Mary Kom was asked whether the system of trials should be shunted or not, to which she replied “It’s not in my hand,” it totally depends on the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). She said, they can bring a change in the system and the deserving boxers can get direct quotas to the tournaments.

There are no trials in any other sports in India then why in Boxing? she asked. None of the players has to go through a trial ahead of big tournaments and championships in any other sports. She asked, Have you ever seen Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu giving trials for the tournaments? It feels very strange to keep giving these type of trials.

Meanwhile, Mary Kom also denied any role in her name being sent directly for the World boxing championship and the cancellation of the trials.

She has recorded victory in World Amateur Boxing championship for six times, and also the only woman boxer in the world to win a gold medal in each of the seven world champions. She hails from Manipur, India.

Also, there is a biopic film made on her name which was directed by Omung Kumar in the year 2014 and the role was played by world-famous actress Priyanka Chopra.

