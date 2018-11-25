Mary Kom won a historic 6th gold in World Championship on Saturday, her tall stature achieved more heights when her emotional pictures after the bout made it to the social media but what has made social media abuzz today is a video of the boxer singing the classic Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Yeh from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai film of 1960.

Mary Kom won a historic 6th gold in World Championship on Saturday, her tall stature achieved more heights when her emotional pictures after the bout made it to the social media. The mother of 3 caught everybody’s attention for her hard work and zeal that made her punch her way to gold after a gap of 8 long years, but what has made social media abuzz today is a video of the boxer singing the classic Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Yeh from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai film of 1960.

In the video, Mary Kom is seen alongside Country Club Hospitality and Holidays CMD Rajeev Reddy, who himself is grooving as Mary sings the famous song. Worth mentioning is that Mary the Country Club’s brand ambassador since 2016.

The song Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh is a classic one, sung by none other than legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Though Mary is a sportsperson and not a singer, she does a commendable job in singing, making people go all nostalgic about the song and making the atmosphere light.

Mary on Saturday did what no other women boxer have achieved so and even matched legendary Cuban boxer Felix Savon. In her championship bout, Mary was against Hanna Okhota from Ukraine, who is 13 years younger to her, but Mary made light work of her opponent overpowering Okhota with quick footwork and prolific display with gloves in three rounds before clinching a win by a unanimous decision.

Everybody knows Mary Kom belongs to sports-mad state of Manipur but not many people would know that she belongs to an ethnic tribe under the Komerm Union, whose entire population around 40,000, that is less than even 1 percent of total population of Manipur.

