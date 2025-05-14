Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Boycott Delhi Capitals Trends Ahead Of IPL 2025 Resumption-Here’s Why Fans Are Angry

Boycott Delhi Capitals Trends Ahead Of IPL 2025 Resumption-Here’s Why Fans Are Angry

The controversy began after Delhi Capitals announced Mustafizur Rahman as a temporary replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who is unavailable for the remainder of the season.

Boycott Delhi Capitals Trends Ahead Of IPL 2025 Resumption-Here’s Why Fans Are Angry

As the second leg of IPL 2025 gears up for resumption on May 17, the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise has come under fire on social media.


As the second leg of IPL 2025 gears up for resumption on May 17, the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise has come under fire on social media. The reason? The team’s recent decision to bring in Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement player has sparked backlash and triggered the #BoycottDelhiCapitals trend across platforms.

Mustafizur Rahman Replaces Jake Fraser-McGurk

The controversy began after Delhi Capitals announced Mustafizur Rahman as a temporary replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who is unavailable for the remainder of the season. The move comes in line with a new IPL rule that permits franchises to sign temporary replacements in cases of player unavailability.

While the cricketing logic behind the decision is understandable Rahman is an experienced IPL campaigner and has previously played for DC in 2022 and 2023 his inclusion has drawn criticism from a section of fans due to geopolitical tensions between India and Bangladesh.

Social Media Uproar Over Mustafizur’s Inclusion

Soon after the announcement, several users took to X and Instagram, claiming that selecting a Bangladeshi player in the current political climate is “insensitive.” Many posts referred to the alleged mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh, questioning the franchise’s move to sign a player from the neighboring country.

The hashtag #BoycottDelhiCapitals began trending by the evening, with fans demanding DC reconsider its decision. Some users even tagged IPL authorities and urged them to look into the matter.

Mustafizur’s Strong Track Record in IPL

Amid the social media backlash, cricket analysts and fans have also highlighted Mustafizur Rahman’s on-field capabilities. The left-arm pacer has been one of Bangladesh’s most reliable bowlers in the past decade and delivered an impressive performance for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024, where he bagged 14 wickets in just nine matches.

His return to DC is expected to strengthen their bowling lineup, especially with Mitchell Starc’s availability still uncertain for the upcoming fixtures.

Despite the online criticism, Delhi Capitals have not yet issued a statement addressing the boycott calls. The management seems to be moving ahead with Rahman in the squad, banking on his experience and skill to bolster the team as the tournament resumes.

ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra Honoured with Honorary Lieutenant Colonel Rank in Territorial Army

Filed under

delhi capitals IPL 2025

UK Prime Minister Keir St

UK PM Keir Starmer Hails ‘Fantastic’ India-UK Free Trade Deal, Slams Tory Criticism
British UK MP Bob Blackma

UK MP Bob Blackman Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Urges Action Against PoK Terror Bases
A 2-year-old Venezuelan g

Venezuelan Toddler Reunites With Family After US Deportation Controversy
As the second leg of IPL

Boycott Delhi Capitals Trends Ahead Of IPL 2025 Resumption-Here’s Why Fans Are Angry
In a move that could hit

How A New US Remittance Tax Could Hurt NRIs Financially
External Affairs Minister

India, Austria Vow Zero Tolerance On Terrorism, Reject Nuclear Blackmail In High-Level Talks
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK PM Keir Starmer Hails ‘Fantastic’ India-UK Free Trade Deal, Slams Tory Criticism

UK PM Keir Starmer Hails ‘Fantastic’ India-UK Free Trade Deal, Slams Tory Criticism

UK MP Bob Blackman Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Urges Action Against PoK Terror Bases

UK MP Bob Blackman Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Urges Action Against PoK Terror Bases

Venezuelan Toddler Reunites With Family After US Deportation Controversy

Venezuelan Toddler Reunites With Family After US Deportation Controversy

How A New US Remittance Tax Could Hurt NRIs Financially

How A New US Remittance Tax Could Hurt NRIs Financially

India, Austria Vow Zero Tolerance On Terrorism, Reject Nuclear Blackmail In High-Level Talks

India, Austria Vow Zero Tolerance On Terrorism, Reject Nuclear Blackmail In High-Level Talks

Entertainment

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want Everyone…’

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want

How Did This Film Not Get Nominated: Scarlett Johansson Rips Apart Oscars For Snubbing Avengers: Endgame From Best Film Category

How Did This Film Not Get Nominated: Scarlett Johansson Rips Apart Oscars For Snubbing Avengers:

When Is Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning Releasing In India? Here’s What To Know About Tom Cruise’s Latest Action-Thriller

When Is Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning Releasing In India? Here’s What To Know About Tom

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking List, Beats Rihanna And Zendaya

Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom