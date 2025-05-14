Boycott Delhi Capitals Trends Ahead Of IPL 2025 Resumption-Here’s Why Fans Are Angry

The controversy began after Delhi Capitals announced Mustafizur Rahman as a temporary replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who is unavailable for the remainder of the season.

As the second leg of IPL 2025 gears up for resumption on May 17, the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise has come under fire on social media.

As the second leg of IPL 2025 gears up for resumption on May 17, the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise has come under fire on social media. The reason? The team’s recent decision to bring in Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement player has sparked backlash and triggered the #BoycottDelhiCapitals trend across platforms.

Mustafizur Rahman Replaces Jake Fraser-McGurk

The controversy began after Delhi Capitals announced Mustafizur Rahman as a temporary replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who is unavailable for the remainder of the season. The move comes in line with a new IPL rule that permits franchises to sign temporary replacements in cases of player unavailability.

While the cricketing logic behind the decision is understandable Rahman is an experienced IPL campaigner and has previously played for DC in 2022 and 2023 his inclusion has drawn criticism from a section of fans due to geopolitical tensions between India and Bangladesh.

As a Delhiite, I can no longer support @DelhiCapitals. The franchise’s support for players from a country known for its anti-India stance, including backing Pakistan, is unacceptable to me. #BoycottDelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/M3qMGcshWk Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Abhinav (@AbhinavStarx) May 14, 2025

Social Media Uproar Over Mustafizur’s Inclusion

Soon after the announcement, several users took to X and Instagram, claiming that selecting a Bangladeshi player in the current political climate is “insensitive.” Many posts referred to the alleged mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh, questioning the franchise’s move to sign a player from the neighboring country.

The hashtag #BoycottDelhiCapitals began trending by the evening, with fans demanding DC reconsider its decision. Some users even tagged IPL authorities and urged them to look into the matter.

Mustafizur’s Strong Track Record in IPL

Amid the social media backlash, cricket analysts and fans have also highlighted Mustafizur Rahman’s on-field capabilities. The left-arm pacer has been one of Bangladesh’s most reliable bowlers in the past decade and delivered an impressive performance for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024, where he bagged 14 wickets in just nine matches.

His return to DC is expected to strengthen their bowling lineup, especially with Mitchell Starc’s availability still uncertain for the upcoming fixtures.

Despite the online criticism, Delhi Capitals have not yet issued a statement addressing the boycott calls. The management seems to be moving ahead with Rahman in the squad, banking on his experience and skill to bolster the team as the tournament resumes.

ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra Honoured with Honorary Lieutenant Colonel Rank in Territorial Army