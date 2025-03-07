Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
  • Brandin Podziemski Exits Game vs Nets With Back Injury, Warriors Secure Comeback Win

Brandin Podziemski Exits Game vs Nets With Back Injury, Warriors Secure Comeback Win

Despite Podziemski’s early exit and falling behind 27-5 in the first quarter, the Warriors mounted an impressive comeback against the Nets.

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski suffered a lower back injury just moments into Thursday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, forcing him to exit early. The injury occurred on the Nets’ opening possession, as Podziemski pulled up on the court and immediately signaled to the bench before heading to the locker room.

The Warriors initially listed his return as questionable, but by halftime, the team officially ruled him out for the remainder of the contest. Before this unfortunate setback, Podziemski had been in excellent form, scoring 19 points in back-to-back road games for the Warriors. His absence meant increased playing time for Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, and other backcourt contributors alongside Stephen Curry.


Despite Podziemski’s early exit and falling behind 27-5 in the first quarter, the Warriors mounted an impressive comeback against the Nets. Curry led the charge with a dominant 40-point performance, helping Golden State secure a 4-1 record on their recent five-game road trip. The Warriors wrapped up their New York stretch with victories over both the Knicks and the Nets, boosting their momentum as they head back to the Bay Area.

The injury to Podziemski raises concerns for Golden State, as the second-year guard has been a key rotational player this season. His immediate reaction grasping at his lower back and quickly exiting suggests the team will need to monitor his condition closely. The Warriors have yet to provide a timetable for his return, and further evaluation will determine the severity of the injury.

With the Warriors heating up since the arrival of Jimmy Butler, Podziemski’s availability moving forward will be crucial for the team’s depth. Fans and analysts alike will be watching for updates on his condition as Golden State prepares for its upcoming games back home.

