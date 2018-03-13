Neymar is pushing to secure a transfer to Real Madrid before the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as he doesn't want to let his future impact his performance in Russia. The Paris Saint Germain superstar ever since leaving Barcelona in a world record deal has grown unsettled in France and wants a move back to the La Liga. Neymar's association with Nike can also play a huge role in the deal.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar’s future in France is highly uncertain with the player reportedly looking out of the Ligue 1 as soon as possible. It has not been even a year since Neymar’s transfer to PSG from Barcelona shattered the world transfer record, and it’s being reported that the Brazil ace wants to sort out the transfer conundrum before the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia. He has told his father to hold talks with Real Madrid for a potential move in the coming months after PSG were dumped out of the Champions League at the hands of the Los Blancos.

The World Cup is scheduled to start from June 14 and Neymar doesn’t want the pressure of his future affect his performance at the premier event, where Brazil will go as one of the favourites if not the favourites. Earlier there were reports claiming Neymar was not happy at PSG and doesn’t see his ambitions of winning the Ballon d’Or getting fulfilled at the club, he was also said to have expressed his desire to his Barcelona teammates of a move back to Spain with the Catalan giants.

But the latest in Neymar’s un-ending transfer saga suggests that his father Neymar Sr, who also acts as his agent has already held talks with Real Madrid about a switch from Paris to Madrid for his son. The reports in Spanish media are also stating that Nike will have a big impact on the move. Currently, Adidas are the sponsors for Real and have two years left in the contract. However, Nike’s prospect of putting up two of the most popular footballers of the generation in a Real Madrid shirt can be tempting for the European champions. Both Ronaldo and Neymar have deals with Nike, who will receive a big boost if the move goes through.

Spanish media outlet AS published a front-page story with the headline, “Nike hold the key for Neymar they could finance part of his deal in a move to Madrid.” With PSG demanding a fee close to €400 million, Nike can finance the deal for Real Madrid and help them secure the most sought-after talent in world football. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane when asked about Neymar said that the Brazilian would fit any club in the world. Not denying a potential Real Madrid transfer for the PSG talisman who after impressing for Barcelona has been instrumental for PSG in the current season.

Neymar has scored 30 goals and provided 16 assists in 30 appearances for PSG across competitions. He failed t make an impact in their Champions League last 16 round 1 tie against Real Madrid which they lost 3-1. After injuring his metatarsal, Neymar missed out the return leg which PSG lost the second leg 2-1 and handed Los Blancos an easy stride in the elite European competition.

