Brazil Confirms International Friendly With India, Five-Time World Champions To Play Historic Match At Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium

In what is being hailed as a defining moment in the history of Indian sports, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the CBF have officially announced that five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil will play a senior international friendly against the Indian national team on October 3, 2026.

The historic match will be staged at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata during the official FIFA international window.

Da Austrália para a Índia 🇧🇷🇮🇳 A agenda da Seleção Brasileira continua. Depois dos amistosos na Austrália, nosso próximo destino será a Índia, onde escreveremos um capítulo inédito da nossa história. No dia 3 de outubro, a Seleção entrará em campo pela primeira vez em solo… pic.twitter.com/UNbhtNU3we — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) July 30, 2026

HISTORIC INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY: MATCH DETAILS

• Fixture : India vs Brazil

• Date : Saturday, October 3, 2026

• Venue : Salt Lake Stadium (VYBK), Kolkata

• Window : FIFA October International Window

• FIFA Ranking : India (#121) vs Brazil (#5)

Highest-Ranked Opponent in Indian Football History

The blockbuster showdown marks a major milestone for the Blue Tigers. Currently ranked 5th in the world, Brazil represents the highest-ranked national team India has ever faced in an official senior fixture since the inception of the FIFA World Ranking system in 1992.

The agreement was finalized following extensive negotiations between the AIFF and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). India successfully beat competing proposals from Bangladesh, Singapore, and Qatar to land the marquee event. The CBF declined requests for additional matches in the region to avoid fixture overload and prioritize player recovery.

A date for the history books. 🇮🇳🤝🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Sj7zneeHnv — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) July 30, 2026

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan described the announcement as a watershed moment:

“To welcome a team of Brazil’s stature to our country is an extraordinary moment and one that will undoubtedly become a landmark chapter in the history of Indian football,” Satyanarayan stated.

Kolkata’s Storied Relationship with Brazilian Football

For Kolkata, widely recognized as the football heartbeat of India, hosting the Seleção rekindles a decades-long affinity with South American football. The city famously stood still in September 1977 when football icon Pelé played at Eden Gardens with the New York Cosmos against local giants Mohun Bagan

During every FIFA World Cup and in the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup, several parts of Kolkata transformed into a vibrant display of yellow-and-green with giant murals celebrating South American superstars. The love for the Brazilian football in this part of the city goes back a long time and the loyalty has passed on generations after generations.

Now, with a packed 68,000-capacity Salt Lake Stadium set to greet the five-time world champions, Indian football fans are poised to witness a truly unforgettable spectacle on home soil.