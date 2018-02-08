Ronaldo has urged Real Madrid to land PSG's talismanic forward Neymar. The Brazil great wants his former side to go after the best players and has rated Neymar as a perfect signing for the Los Blancos who are currently struggling in the La Liga and are set to face a high flying PSG in the last-16 of the Champions League.

PSG superstar Neymar has once again started headlining football transfer news with speculations of him joining Real Madrid surging unprecedently. Reports had earlier suggested a deal is in place between the Los Blancos and the player and he will be leaving Paris to return back to Spain in 2019. In the middle of the rumours, Brazilian legend Ronaldo has urged Real Madrid to go after the highly sought-after attacker. The Brazilian ace has been touted by his fellow countryman to follow his dreams at the Bernabeu.

According to the Brazil great Real Madrid need the best players in the side and Neymar fits their appetite for big titles. The 26-year-old signed for Paris Saint Germain in a world record €222million deal which saw him leave Barcelona to take a more central role at a club. He has had a fine start to life in Paris and has gone on to become the catalyst behind the club’s success across competitions but has lately been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Stating that Real needed best players to play for them and that Neymar is one of them, Ronaldo who spent four seasons at Madrid said, “Neymar is a superb player, maybe he will be the best in the world in a few years, and Real Madrid need the best.” In his 127 appearances for the Madrid outfit, Ronaldo scored 83 times and till date reckons his best days were during his stint with the Los Blancos. Despite having played for Barcelona for a year, Ronaldo remains a keen Madrid admirer and had earlier questioned Barca’s unfair treatment of Brazilian players.

Talking about Neymar being a potential Real Madrid signing in the coming years, Ronaldo said that he was not too sure of the transfer as he has not heard of anything as yet. “I haven’t heard any official representative of Real Madrid say anything about Neymar,” Ronaldo said. The two-time World Cup winner also put his weight behind his former side who have been struggling this season in the La Liga and are about to face Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the last-16 of the Champions League. With 39 points from 21 games, Real are 19 points behind leaders Barcelona and are all but out of the title race. However, the league race might be over for Real but Ronaldo believes his former side can win the Champions League for a record third time.

“They should think about what they have and this year it’s difficult for Madrid, they have to keep going and end well. The Champions League is a competition that they do well in and we will see how it ends, because everything changes very quickly in football,” said Ronaldo.

To progress into the final stages of the elite competition, Real would need to thwart the challenge from Neymar led PSG who have been lethal this season with the likes of Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and the Brazilian firing regularly. The two teams will face each other in the first leg on February 14th at the Santiago Bernabeu.