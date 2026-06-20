Brazil Reignite FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign as Matheus Cunha Double Dispatches Haiti

Brazil Football Team recovered from the first day stalemate in style, with a first-half masterclass in a 3-0 win over a spirited Haiti side at the Philadelphia Stadium on Friday, 19th June. The comfortable victory sends Carlo Ancelotti’s side to the top of Group C on goal difference, while mathematically eliminating a resilient Haiti from knockout contention.

The five-time champions were under pressure going into the match after a sluggish 1-1 draw against Morocco but looked far sharper from the outset. Ancelotti opted for a different frontline, with Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha starting ahead of Igor Thiago, a gamble that paid off within the opening half-hour.

Haiti at first tried to play the South American giants at their own game, defending dangerously high up the pitch. It caught Raphinha offside early for a goal but the structural gamble was fatal against Brazil’s blistering pace. The breakthrough finally came in the 23rd minute when Vinícius Júnior cut in from the left flank and curled an effort. Haitian goalie Johny Placide saved the first shot, but only into the path of an onrushing Cunha, who blasted the rebound home.

After the first goal, Haiti’s defensive discipline disintegrated. Ten minutes later it was a vital Haitian turnover in midfield that allowed Brazil to launch a devastating transition. Cunha took advantage of the space, latching onto an unselfish pass to fire a powerful, left-footed effort into the top corner to bag his brace and put the Seleção firmly in the driving seat.

Brazil took a hit in the 39th minute when Raphinha left with an apparent injury, allowing teenage prodigy Rayan to make his way. But the momentum didn’t stop. Lucas Paquetá played a lovely ball to Vinícius Júnior deep into stoppage time of the first half and the Real man finished off a perfect first half with a cool finish through Placide’s legs.

With a 3-0 lead in hand, the second half became a pure game management exercise for Brazil. Ancelotti used his bench extensively, bringing on fan favourite Endrick whose late goal was disallowed for a marginal offside. Haiti battled bravely for a consolation goal, forcing Alisson Becker into a couple of sharp reflex saves late on, but Brazil held firm to secure a vital three points ahead of their final group stage showdown with Scotland.