Brazil Squad vs India and Australia Announced: Vinicius Jr, Raphinha Headline Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-Man Team

Brazil Squad vs India and Australia: The Brazil national football team announced a 26-man star-studded squad for friendlies against Australia and India. The five-time World Champions, coached by Carlo Ancelotti, will travel to Australia before meeting India in a historic first-ever match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The squad features some of the top players, including the likes of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and Barcelona’s Raphinha.

Apart from the two El Clasico stars, the squad includes multiple other top players. The defensive unit will feature Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and PSG’s Marquinhos. Meanwhile, Bruno Guimaraes and Douglas Luiz will star in the midfield. Vinicius’ teammate at Los Blancos, Endrick, has also been called up by Ancelotti.

Brazil Announces Star-Studded Squad For Friendly Against India and Australia

Brazil announced a 26-man squad, including stars like Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, and Marquinhos for the friendly matches against India and Australia.

On September 25th, Brazil will face Australia at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville. They will face the hosts again on the 29th, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Next, the Brazilian national team will play its first-ever match against India on October 3rd at 7:30 PM IST at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

“Coach Carlo Ancelotti called up a total of 26 players on Wednesday (9) for Brazil’s first matches after the World Cup. Ten of them play in Brazilian football. He released the list at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation, in Rio, from where he then gave a press conference,” said a statement from the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation).

Brazil Squad vs India and Australia

Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba), Otavio (Cruzeiro); Arthur Dias (Athletico-PR), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Jair (Nottingham Forest), Marquinhos (PSG), Matheuzinho (Corinthians), Mauro Junior (PSV Eindhoven), Vitor Reis (Manchester City), Wesley (Rome); Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Breno Bidon (Corinthians), Bruno Guimarães (Arsenal), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Douglas Luiz (Juventus), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos); Endrick (Real Madrid), Stephen (Chelsea), John Peter (Chelsea), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Samuel Lino (Flamengo), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

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