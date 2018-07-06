In the second qualifier of match of FIFA World Cup 2018, Brazil will take on Belgium at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia. Both the team will be facing each other in the world cup after 16 years. Last time in 2002, Brazil beat the Belgium side 2-0.

Brazil to take on Belgium in the quarter finals

FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia, is full of thrill, action and turnarounds. The world cup has witnessed many last minute decider that eliminated big seeds. In the second match of world cup quarterfinals, Belgium will take on Brazil at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia.

Last time in 2002, Brazil had thrashed the Belgium side 2-0. The stars of that match were Rivaldo and Ronaldo, who had hit the opponent’s net. Brazil and Belgium will clash again in the world cup after 16 years as the position in the semi-final is at stake.

Both the teams have played well throughout the tournament and will be competing with even terms. Bosses Roberto Martinez and Tite have been trying to get the best out of their squads. 5-time world cup champion Brazil seems to have a strong hand over struggling Belgium is struggling to cohesively play.

The Belgian boss will likely go with 3-4-2-1 system (or 3-4-3) with the 2-star substitutes in the starting line up. Nacer Chadli would likely replace Yannick Carrasco, while Marouane Fellaini could come on for Dries Mertens.

Before the match Roberto Martinez said, the 2 sides are similar in terms of the quality of the players. The difference is that Brazil has the know-how of what it takes to win a World Cup. They have a psychological advantage on us.

On the other hand, Brazil coach Romelu Lukaku said we always have pressure on us. It does not change much if we have the status of an outsider or not. Tomorrow we will savour the game.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Belgium Vs Brazil match?

Belgium vs Brazil will be live streamed on Sonyliv.com and Sony Liv app.

When and what time is the round of 16 match between Belgium vs Brazil?

The Belgium vs Brazil round of 16 game will be played on July 6, Friday at 11:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of the match will be available on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi.

Brazil possible starting line up:

Alisson; Fagner, Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Paulinho, Fernandinho, Coutinho; Willian, Jesus, Neymar

Belgium possible line up:

Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen, Vincent Kompany, Toby Alderweireld; Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Nacer Chadli, Thomas Meunier; Marouane Fellaini, Eden Hazard; Romelu Lukaku.

