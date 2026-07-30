LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Brazil vs India Football Match 2026: Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil Likely to Face India in Historic Kolkata Friendly — Report

Brazil vs India Football Match 2026: Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil Likely to Face India in Historic Kolkata Friendly — Report

Brazil vs India football match is set to take place in Kolkata on October 3, 2026, as part of Brazil’s Asia tour. Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil will face India before competing in a Singapore quadrangular tournament featuring Japan, Paraguay, and Singapore.

Brazil Football Federation is exploring possibilities to face India in a friendly in Kolkata. Image Credit: X/@CBFFutebol
Brazil Football Federation is exploring possibilities to face India in a friendly in Kolkata. Image Credit: X/@CBFFutebol

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 12:55 IST

Brazil vs India Football: The Brazilian team is keeping its international engagements for the end of December 2026; a series of matches will be organized in Oceania and East Asia. Besides the already planned encounters with Australia, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) will also arrange a match against India and participate in a possible tournament in Singapore together with other teams like the host, Paraguay, and Japan. The clash against India has gathered a lot of reactions. Despite having limited success with their own national football team, India has been a close follower of the Brazilian football team as well as other nations from around the world. 

Brazil vs India: Kolkata to Host Fan-Favourite Clash

The Brazilian Football Confederation, which is waiting to formalize contracts for making the official announcement of the deals, is still involved in secret talks with players’ agents. The Brazilian players’ selection, as per the timetable they have arranged, will first play against Australia in Townsville on September 25 and then in Brisbane on September 29. Later on, Ancelotti’s men will fly to Kolkata in India for their match, which has been set for the 3rd of October.

You Might Be Interested In

Following the clash against India in Kolkata, Brazil will then head to Singapore for a quadrangular tournament. The tournament will feature the hosts, Brazil, Paraguay and Japan. The tournament will be similar to the Kirin Cup that is usually held in Japan. The tournament is expected to run from the 9th to the 17th of November. 

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil Squad in Focus



Carlo Ancelotti went back to the heart of Brazil’s seaside town of Rio de Janeiro on July 29, 2026, to conduct a scouting tour and prepare for the selection of players in the future, aiming to find some promising new talent with their sights set on the 2028 Copa America and the 2030 World Cup. Having coached for a total of 17 matches for the national team, Ancelotti was in charge during four qualifying games, eight friendlies and five 2026 World Cup matches. His team under his leadership had won 10 times, drawn 3 times and lost 4 times.

Brazil at FIFA World Cup 2026

Brazil endured a tough time at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Selecao topped their group in the preliminary stage of the tournament. In their Round of 32 clash, Brazil escaped a tough scare as they came from behind to defeat Japan 2-1 after conceding first in the first half. The five-time champions face Norway in their next game and will crash out after conceding twice from Erling Haaland. 

Also Read: Manuel Neuer Hints At Retirement, Says 2026-27 Could Be His Final Season

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Brazil vs India Football Match 2026: Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil Likely to Face India in Historic Kolkata Friendly — Report
Tags: latest football news

RELATED News

Ajinkya Rahane Retirement: Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine And … | Three Players Who Can Become Next KKR Captain in IPL 2027

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 Today: From Neeraj Chopra to Parul Chaudhary, Check All Indians in Action On July 30 | Complete Medal Events Schedule for Day 8, Timings and More

Ajinkya Rahane Retires: Former India Captain Announces International Retirement at 38, Says ‘Time Was Right’

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updated Medals Tally Today: Dilip, Sreeshankar Surge India After Dominant Day | Details Here

Commonwealth Games 2026, July 29 Results: Dilip Wins Gold; Basil, Sreeshankar Clinch Silvers on Landmark Day | Check All Yesterday Results Here

LATEST NEWS

ITR Filing As Freelancer? Don’t Miss These Key Tax Rules And Filing Mistakes

Where Is Sunny Leone’s Restaurant? Inside Chica Loca in Noida: Menu, Prices, Timings, Location, Co-owner and Must-Try Dishes

‘Graded Force May Be Needed’: Supreme Court Examines Pellet Gun Use During Delhi Protest

Over 7,000 Students, Young Adults Test HIV Positive in Karnataka; Government Launches College Testing Camps

Infinity Group Chairman Ravindra Chamaria Honoured with D.Litt. by Techno India University

Redington Share Price Hits Record High After Q1 Results: What’s Fueling the Rally Beyond Apple Sales?

Ramayana Cast Comparison: Ranbir Kapoor vs Arun Govil, Yash vs Arvind Trivedi, Sai Pallavi vs Deepika Chikhalia – Who Owns Their Character?

US Fed Keeps Rates Steady, But Sends A Fresh Warning: What It Means For India

What Is China’s ‘Mighty Dragon’? Why Beijing Has Deployed J-20 Stealth Fighters Near LAC And What It Means For India

Ramayana Trailer Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi Elevate Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic That Finally Restores Faith In Modern Mythological Cinema

Brazil vs India Football Match 2026: Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil Likely to Face India in Historic Kolkata Friendly — Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Brazil vs India Football Match 2026: Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil Likely to Face India in Historic Kolkata Friendly — Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Brazil vs India Football Match 2026: Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil Likely to Face India in Historic Kolkata Friendly — Report
Brazil vs India Football Match 2026: Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil Likely to Face India in Historic Kolkata Friendly — Report
Brazil vs India Football Match 2026: Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil Likely to Face India in Historic Kolkata Friendly — Report
Brazil vs India Football Match 2026: Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil Likely to Face India in Historic Kolkata Friendly — Report

QUICK LINKS