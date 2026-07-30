Brazil vs India Football Match 2026: Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil Likely to Face India in Historic Kolkata Friendly — Report

Brazil vs India Football: The Brazilian team is keeping its international engagements for the end of December 2026; a series of matches will be organized in Oceania and East Asia. Besides the already planned encounters with Australia, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) will also arrange a match against India and participate in a possible tournament in Singapore together with other teams like the host, Paraguay, and Japan. The clash against India has gathered a lot of reactions. Despite having limited success with their own national football team, India has been a close follower of the Brazilian football team as well as other nations from around the world.

Brazil vs India: Kolkata to Host Fan-Favourite Clash

The Brazilian Football Confederation, which is waiting to formalize contracts for making the official announcement of the deals, is still involved in secret talks with players’ agents. The Brazilian players’ selection, as per the timetable they have arranged, will first play against Australia in Townsville on September 25 and then in Brisbane on September 29. Later on, Ancelotti’s men will fly to Kolkata in India for their match, which has been set for the 3rd of October.

Following the clash against India in Kolkata, Brazil will then head to Singapore for a quadrangular tournament. The tournament will feature the hosts, Brazil, Paraguay and Japan. The tournament will be similar to the Kirin Cup that is usually held in Japan. The tournament is expected to run from the 9th to the 17th of November.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil Squad in Focus

Carlo Ancelotti chegou ao Rio de Janeiro nesta terça-feira (28), retomando as atividades presenciais com a Comissão Técnica da Seleção Brasileira. Ele se reuniu com o Departamento de Seleções, na sede da CBF, para traçar os planos visando aos próximos compromissos da equipe.… pic.twitter.com/2x54a7Gv1z — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) July 28, 2026







Carlo Ancelotti went back to the heart of Brazil’s seaside town of Rio de Janeiro on July 29, 2026, to conduct a scouting tour and prepare for the selection of players in the future, aiming to find some promising new talent with their sights set on the 2028 Copa America and the 2030 World Cup. Having coached for a total of 17 matches for the national team, Ancelotti was in charge during four qualifying games, eight friendlies and five 2026 World Cup matches. His team under his leadership had won 10 times, drawn 3 times and lost 4 times.

Brazil at FIFA World Cup 2026

Brazil endured a tough time at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Selecao topped their group in the preliminary stage of the tournament. In their Round of 32 clash, Brazil escaped a tough scare as they came from behind to defeat Japan 2-1 after conceding first in the first half. The five-time champions face Norway in their next game and will crash out after conceding twice from Erling Haaland.

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