Brazil vs Mexico Live streaming India Time: Brazil and Mexico will play the fiercely contested match on July 2, Monday, at 07:30 pm IST. The live stream of the world cup game will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app. The live TV broadcast can be caught on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3.

Brazil vs Mexico Live streaming India Time: It will be a highly-contested tie between the two sides which have shown an equal amount of resilience in group stages at World Cup 2018 in Russia. However, the momentum will be with Brazil which has started to pick up the top form after a stuttering start to their campaign. While Mexico has been phenomenal in the three matches played so far having assisted in the ouster of defending champions Germany from the tournament.

For Brazil, Danilo and Marcelo face the race against time to get fit after sustaining knocks in the previous game while Mexican squad is all fit and fine. All eyes will be on Neymar and Coutinho who have the quality to change the course of the match single-handedly. However, Brazil will be wary of the threat that Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela pose with their firepower. The winner of the game will face Russia in the quarterfinals.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Brazil vs Mexico match?

Brazil vs Mexico will be live streamed on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the round of 16 match between Brazil vs Mexico?

The Brazil vs Mexico round of 16 game will be played on July 2, Monday at 07:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of Brazil vs Mexico match will be available on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi.

What will be the likely lineups in Brazil vs Mexico match?

Brazil XI: Alisson; Fagner, Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Paulinho, Casemiro, Coutinho; Willian, Jesus, Neymar

Mexico XI: Ochoa; Alvarez, Salcedo, Ayala, Gallardo; Herrera, Guardado; Layun, Vela, Lozano; Hernandez

