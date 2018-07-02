Mexico were ousted from the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Tuesday at Samara Arena after Neymar and Roberto Firmino converted close-range drives to send El Tri home. The match puts Mexico on a 7th time in a row to face elimination from the round-of-16.

Neymar converted Willian's low drive across the face of the goal to put Brazil ahead in the early minutes

Mexico were crushed in the round of 16 match by Brazil which saw the North American ousted from the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Tuesday at Samara Arena. Neymar converted Willian’s low drive across the face of the goal to put Brazil ahead in the early minutes of the second half and Roberto converted from close range after Neymar’s bustling run created an opening. The rollicking encounter ended 2-0 to Brazil.

The match was expected to be a thriller with Brazil on track to win a record 6th World Cup while El Tri showing real promise on their march to a 7th consecutive place in the last 16.

Mexico, without Hector Moreno, did well to contain the threat of Neymar in the first 20 minutes but then Brazil upped the ante with Coutinho and Neymar starting to find space.

El Tri lost the vigour in the final minutes of the first half with Tite’s men taking control of the game.

Mexico’s poor performance against Sweden almost cost them a place in the round-of-16, had Germany beaten South Korea El Tri would have been eliminated.

Tite’s men were impressive against Serbia to secure top spot in Group E after their struggle in drawing 1-1 with Switzerland.

#BRA get the job done! 💪 Second-half goals from @neymarjr and Roberto Firmino mean that @CBF_Futebol are through to the quarter-finals! #BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/LHBtM2Ajbw — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 2, 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More