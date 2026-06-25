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Home > Sports News > Brazil vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Jr Scores Brace as Brazil Reach Knockout Stage, Neymar Returns

Brazil vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Jr Scores Brace as Brazil Reach Knockout Stage, Neymar Returns

Brazil booked their FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout-stage berth with a dominant 3-0 win over Scotland. Vinicius Jr scored twice, Matheus Cunha added another, and Neymar made his tournament return as Carlo Ancelotti’s side finished top of Group C.

Vinicius Jr scored a brace against Scotland. Image Credit: ANI
Vinicius Jr scored a brace against Scotland. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 06:16 IST

Brazil national football team vs Scotland national football team: Brazil secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage with a convincing 3-0 victory over Scotland in their final Group C match at Miami Stadium on Wednesday, June 24 (local time). Vinicius Junior starred for the five-time world champions, scoring twice in the first half before Matheus Cunha added a third after the break to seal top spot in the group for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. 

Brazil made a bright start and took the lead in the seventh minute after Scotland were caught out at the back. Rayan capitalised on a misplaced pass from Scott McKenna and set up Vinicius, who rounded Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn before calmly slotting the ball into the net. 

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Brazil vs Scotland: Vinicius Jr. continues fine form in FIFA World Cup 2026

With the goal, Vinicius etched his name into the country’s football history by becoming the first Brazilian player in 24 years to score in each of his nation’s first three FIFA World Cup matches, matching a feat last achieved by Ronaldo Nazario and Rivaldo in 2002. Overall, Vinicius Jr became only the fifth Brazilian player to score in the nation’s first three FIFA World Cup matches, following Jairzinho (1970), Romario (1994), and Ronaldo and Rivaldo (2002). Notably, Brazil went on to win the tournament on each of the previous three occasions. The South Americans continued to dominate possession and nearly doubled their advantage against Scotland midway through the half, but a second goal from Vinicius was ruled out following a VAR review. 

Vinicius Jr. scores his second goal for Brazil vs Scotland

Scotland struggled to create clear opportunities against Brazil’s organised defence and fell further behind in first-half stoppage time. Bruno Guimaraes delivered an inviting cross into the box and Vinicius rose unmarked at the back post to head home his second goal of the night. 

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil 3-0 Scotland

The Scotland players attempted to respond after the break but Brazil maintained control and effectively put the contest beyond doubt in the 60th minute. Guimaraes once again played a key role, driving into the penalty area before setting up Matheus Cunha, who finished confidently to make it 3-0 for Brazil. Scotland continued to battle and forced Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker into a couple of important saves, but they were unable to find a way back into the match. 

Neymar Jr plays his first FIFA World Cup 2026 game

Brazil also welcomed Neymar back to action, with the forward making his first appearance of the tournament after recovering from injury. The 34-year-old came off the bench in the closing stages as Brazil comfortably saw out the victory. 

The result sees Brazil finish top of Group C with seven points and advance to the Round of 32 alongside Morocco, who defeated Haiti 4-2 on the same day. Meanwhile, Scotland will have to wait to know whether their three points will be enough to progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

Also Read: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar: Kerim Alajbegovic Breaks Kylian Mbappe’s FIFA World Cup Record as Bosnia Win 3-1

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Brazil vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Jr Scores Brace as Brazil Reach Knockout Stage, Neymar Returns
Tags: Brazil 3-0 ScotlandBrazil national football teamBrazil vs Scotlandcarlo ancelottiFIFA World Cup 2026Matheus CunhaNeymar jrScotland national football teamvinicius jr

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Brazil vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Jr Scores Brace as Brazil Reach Knockout Stage, Neymar Returns
Brazil vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Jr Scores Brace as Brazil Reach Knockout Stage, Neymar Returns
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