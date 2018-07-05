Belgium has all the mettle to emerge triumphant in the upcoming quarter-final match with Brazil. Where the Selecao are heavily dependent on Coutinho and Neymar, the Red Devils have a lot of attacking talent that can torment the Brazilian side on July 7, Friday.

Be it a world-class goalkeeper, a host of solid defenders, immensely creative midfielders and a tormenting striker; the golden generation of Belgium has it all and to top it, Belgium has a quality back-up for every position. The European side has been fairly consistent in the FIFA World Cup 2018 so far and delivered a historic entertainer in the round of 16 against Japan. The Red Devils’ wit and perseverance will now be tested against the juggernaut of Brazil in a quarter-final which will be played on July 7, Friday.

In the previous five outings against Brazil, Belgium has managed just one win but the sixth clash between the two footballing giants can end up with a different scoreline and Belgium has all the potential to do so.

Brazil has been a two-man show so far in the ongoing football showdown in Russia. It has been either Philippe Coutinho or Neymar for the South Americans sailing their ship to the bay. If the Belgian trio of Vincent Kompany, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen manage to contain the threat of Coutinho and Neymar in the upcoming match, Brazil might end up toothless in attack.

However, for the Brazil team, they will have a lot of areas to contain when they clash with Belgium as the European giants pose a potent threat from everywhere. Even goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has the ability to provide a killer ball.

For Belgium, Eden Hazard has hit the peak form just on time while Romelu Lukaku, although wasteful in the previous match, is regularly scoring for his side. Kevin De Bruyne has been pulling the strings in midfield for his side effectively but his work has gone unnoticed for he has failed to create the expected magic.

Nonetheless, the Belgian trio of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku pose a greater threat than the Brazilian duo of Coutinho and Neymar. Hence, Brazil will have a lot of work to do if they want to maintain the match-winning streak over Belgium.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More