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Home > Sports News > Brazilian Defender Victor Gabriel Suspended Until Opponent Recovers After Horror Tackle: WATCH Viral Video

Brazilian Defender Victor Gabriel Suspended Until Opponent Recovers After Horror Tackle: WATCH Viral Video

Internacional defender Victor Gabriel has received a bizarre suspension after his tackle left Cruzeiro's Gabriel Pec with a fractured tibia. The Brazilian court ruled he will remain banned until Pec returns to training or for a maximum of 180 days.

Brazilian Defender Victor Gabriel Suspended Until Opponent Recovers After Horror Tackle. Photo X
Brazilian Defender Victor Gabriel Suspended Until Opponent Recovers After Horror Tackle. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 20:58 IST

Internacional defender Victor Gabriel has received one of the most extraordinary suspensions seen in modern football after Brazil’s Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) ruled that he will remain banned until the player he injured is fit to return to training, or for a maximum of 180 days.

The unprecedented ruling follows a serious incident during a Brazilian Serie A match on July 22, when Gabriel was shown a straight red card for a heavy challenge on Cruzeiro forward Gabriel Pec. The tackle resulted in Pec suffering a fractured left tibia, cutting short what was supposed to be a memorable debut for his new club.

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Pec had only recently completed a move from Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy and was making his first appearance for Cruzeiro when the unfortunate incident occurred.

After reviewing the case, the STJD concluded that a conventional suspension would not adequately reflect the severity of the offence and opted for a punishment rarely seen in professional football.

“The offender may remain suspended until the injured party is able to return to training, respecting a maximum period of 180 days.”

The ruling, however, is not final, with Victor Gabriel retaining the right to appeal the decision.

Appearing before the disciplinary panel, the Internacional defender expressed remorse over the incident and insisted there was never any intention to injure his opponent.

“It was a completely unfortunate incident.”

Gabriel also revealed that he reached out to Pec immediately after the challenge, apologising personally and offering any support he could provide during the striker’s recovery.

“I apologized to him and offered my help. I asked him to forgive me for not having had any ill intent, and all I could do at that moment was pray for him.”

The disciplinary hearing took another unexpected turn when questions emerged over evidence submitted by Internacional in defence of their player.

The club had presented what was believed to be VAR audio from the incident in an attempt to strengthen Gabriel’s case. However, during proceedings it emerged that the recording was not official.

Internacional later acknowledged that the audio had been taken from clips circulating on social media rather than from the official VAR communication used during the match.

That revelation sparked fresh controversy around the case, although it did not alter the court’s decision regarding Gabriel’s suspension.

With the punishment tied directly to Pec’s recovery, Victor Gabriel’s return to competitive football will now depend not only on the outcome of any appeal but also on how quickly the Cruzeiro forward recovers from the serious leg injury that brought his debut to a heartbreaking end.

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Brazilian Defender Victor Gabriel Suspended Until Opponent Recovers After Horror Tackle: WATCH Viral Video
Tags: brazilian serie aCruzeirogabriel pecgabriel pec injuryinternacionalstjdvictor gabrielvictor gabriel suspension

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Brazilian Defender Victor Gabriel Suspended Until Opponent Recovers After Horror Tackle: WATCH Viral Video

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Brazilian Defender Victor Gabriel Suspended Until Opponent Recovers After Horror Tackle: WATCH Viral Video
Brazilian Defender Victor Gabriel Suspended Until Opponent Recovers After Horror Tackle: WATCH Viral Video
Brazilian Defender Victor Gabriel Suspended Until Opponent Recovers After Horror Tackle: WATCH Viral Video
Brazilian Defender Victor Gabriel Suspended Until Opponent Recovers After Horror Tackle: WATCH Viral Video

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