Brazilian Defender Victor Gabriel Suspended Until Opponent Recovers After Horror Tackle: WATCH Viral Video

Internacional defender Victor Gabriel has received one of the most extraordinary suspensions seen in modern football after Brazil’s Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) ruled that he will remain banned until the player he injured is fit to return to training, or for a maximum of 180 days.

The unprecedented ruling follows a serious incident during a Brazilian Serie A match on July 22, when Gabriel was shown a straight red card for a heavy challenge on Cruzeiro forward Gabriel Pec. The tackle resulted in Pec suffering a fractured left tibia, cutting short what was supposed to be a memorable debut for his new club.

🚨Inter player Victor Gabriel has been suspended after his foul on Gabriel Pec. How long is his suspension? He will only be allowed to return once Gabriel Pec has return from injury, with a maximum punishment of up to 6 months. Very interesting rule 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KujjfqYhdy — Brasil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) July 28, 2026

Pec had only recently completed a move from Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy and was making his first appearance for Cruzeiro when the unfortunate incident occurred.

After reviewing the case, the STJD concluded that a conventional suspension would not adequately reflect the severity of the offence and opted for a punishment rarely seen in professional football.

“The offender may remain suspended until the injured party is able to return to training, respecting a maximum period of 180 days.”

The ruling, however, is not final, with Victor Gabriel retaining the right to appeal the decision.

Appearing before the disciplinary panel, the Internacional defender expressed remorse over the incident and insisted there was never any intention to injure his opponent.

“It was a completely unfortunate incident.”

Gabriel also revealed that he reached out to Pec immediately after the challenge, apologising personally and offering any support he could provide during the striker’s recovery.

“I apologized to him and offered my help. I asked him to forgive me for not having had any ill intent, and all I could do at that moment was pray for him.”

The disciplinary hearing took another unexpected turn when questions emerged over evidence submitted by Internacional in defence of their player.

The club had presented what was believed to be VAR audio from the incident in an attempt to strengthen Gabriel’s case. However, during proceedings it emerged that the recording was not official.

Internacional later acknowledged that the audio had been taken from clips circulating on social media rather than from the official VAR communication used during the match.

That revelation sparked fresh controversy around the case, although it did not alter the court’s decision regarding Gabriel’s suspension.

With the punishment tied directly to Pec’s recovery, Victor Gabriel’s return to competitive football will now depend not only on the outcome of any appeal but also on how quickly the Cruzeiro forward recovers from the serious leg injury that brought his debut to a heartbreaking end.