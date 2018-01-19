Brazilian football legend Pele has been taken to hospital after collapsing with exhaustion. The 77-year-old was forced to cancel a trip to London this weekend for a dinner to be held in his honour by the Football Writers Association (FWA). Pele remained on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery and there were no suggestion of anything more serious than exhaustion. Pele has been stricken by a series of health ailments in recent years, including kidney and prostate problems.

Brazilian football legend Pele has been taken to hospital after collapsing with exhaustion. The 77-year-old was forced to cancel a trip to London this weekend for a dinner to be held in his honour by the Football Writers Association (FWA). Along with FWA dinner in London, the brazilin football great was also scheduled for an event at the Cambridge Union on Monday. “He has undergone a series of tests which appear to point to severe exhaustion,” the FWA said in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

“He remains on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery. Thankfully, there is no suggestion of anything more serious than exhaustion and everybody at the Football Writers’ Association wishes Pele a swift and full recovery,” the statement added. Pele has been stricken by a series of health ailments in recent years, including kidney and prostate problems. In his glittering 21-year career in the world of football, Pele scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 matches. Pele also won three FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970 for his national side Brazil and he is the only player to achieve the feat.

Considered as the greatest player of all time, Pele was voted as World Player of the Century by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) in the year 1999. The Brazilian legend started playing for Santos when he was 15 and represented the Brazilian national side at the age of 16. He is also the record goalscorer for his boyhood club Santos and national side Brazil (77 goals in 92 games).

(With inputs from IANS…)