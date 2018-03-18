Brazilian superstar Neymar is pretty much done with Unai Emery's Paris Saint-German and the French League 1. The former FC Barcelona star is constantly making headlines with speculations regarding him leaving PSG are surfacing everywhere. During his interview with Brazilian media house Esporte Interativo, Neymar said that his first five months in France have been equivalent to five years. After making such sensational claims in media, Neymar’s statements are expected to give his rumoured transfer saga more hype.

It looks like Brazilian superstar Neymar is pretty much done with Unai Emery’s Paris Saint-German (PSG) and the French League 1. The 26-year old is constantly making headlines with speculations regarding the former FC Barcelona player leaving PSG are surfacing everywhere. As per reports, Neymar is not pleased with the treatment he is receiving in the French League and apparently looks desperate to leave Parc Des Princes. Amid the never-ending speculations, Neymar himself has dropped the biggest hint about leaving PSG sooner or later. While speaking to Esporte Interativo in an interview, the want-away Brazilian revealed how his journey has been ever since he joined PSG from FC Barcelona.

Neymar finds too much fouling, which is quite regular in the French league totally unfair. The Brazilian asserted that in every game he is being hit by defenders ultimately leaving his body in bruises. “The five months in France have felt like five years,” Neymar was quoted as saying by Esporte Interativo in his interview. “I think there has been too much fouling. It’s unfair,” he said. “The whole game I’m always being hit, my body is covered in bruises,” he added.

