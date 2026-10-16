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Home > Sports News > BREAKING: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India Squad As Arshdeep Singh Suffers Shoulder Blow Ahead Of 5th T20I

BREAKING: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India Squad As Arshdeep Singh Suffers Shoulder Blow Ahead Of 5th T20I

IND vs WI 5th T20I: India have added Bhuvneshwar Kumar to their squad for the Bengaluru T20I after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder in Hyderabad. Arshdeep’s availability remains uncertain as the team awaits his recovery, with the fifth match set to decide the series after West Indies levelled it 2-2.

BREAKING: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India Squad As Arshdeep Singh Suffers Shoulder Blow Ahead Of 5th T20I

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 14:38 IST

IND vs WI 5th T20I: India have added Bhuvneshwar Kumar to their squad for the fifth and final T20I against West Indies after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth match in Hyderabad. The series decider will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17, 2026.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development in a media advisory issued on Friday, October 16. A decision on Arshdeep’s participation in the final T20I will be taken before the match, depending on his recovery.

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Arshdeep Singh Injury Update Ahead Of Bengaluru T20I

Arshdeep sustained the blow during Wednesday’s fourth T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad. The injury has raised concerns over his availability for the series finale, with India awaiting clarity on the left-arm pacer’s fitness.

His availability could influence India’s bowling combination for the decisive encounter. The BCCI has not confirmed that Arshdeep will miss the match, stating that his participation will depend on his recovery ahead of the game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India Squad

Bhuvneshwar’s inclusion provides India with an experienced pace-bowling option ahead of the series decider. The veteran seamer was recently named in India’s T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, marking his return to the national T20I setup after nearly four years.

Bhuvneshwar last represented India in a T20I in November 2022. His return follows strong performances in the Indian Premier League, where his experience with the new ball and ability to generate swing have remained key strengths.

Bhuvneshwar’s inclusion adds valuable experience to India’s pace attack as the team prepares for the series-deciding clash against West Indies in Bengaluru.

India vs West Indies T20I Series Level At 2-2

The fifth T20I will decide the winner of the five-match series after West Indies defeated India by 24 runs in Hyderabad to level the contest at 2-2.

West Indies posted 247/3, powered by Shai Hope’s 102 off 50 balls. India responded with 223 before being bowled out, leaving the series finely poised ahead of the final match.

India will now look to secure a series victory at home, while West Indies will aim to complete a comeback and take the series.

India’s Updated Squad For 5th T20I

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

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BREAKING: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India Squad As Arshdeep Singh Suffers Shoulder Blow Ahead Of 5th T20I
Tags: Bhuvneshwar KumarIndia vs West Indies

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BREAKING: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India Squad As Arshdeep Singh Suffers Shoulder Blow Ahead Of 5th T20I

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BREAKING: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India Squad As Arshdeep Singh Suffers Shoulder Blow Ahead Of 5th T20I

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BREAKING: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India Squad As Arshdeep Singh Suffers Shoulder Blow Ahead Of 5th T20I
BREAKING: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India Squad As Arshdeep Singh Suffers Shoulder Blow Ahead Of 5th T20I
BREAKING: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India Squad As Arshdeep Singh Suffers Shoulder Blow Ahead Of 5th T20I
BREAKING: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India Squad As Arshdeep Singh Suffers Shoulder Blow Ahead Of 5th T20I
BREAKING: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India Squad As Arshdeep Singh Suffers Shoulder Blow Ahead Of 5th T20I

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