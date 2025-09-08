LIVE TV
Breaking: Carlos Alcaraz Crowned US Open Tennis Champion, Defeats Jannik Sinner

The historic clash ended in Carlos Alcaraz’s favour. He defeated Jannik Sinner to claim his second US Open title. Alcaraz created a winning match point in the fourth set. The scores were 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 and 6-4.

Breaking: Carlos Alcaraz Crowned US Open Tennis Champion, Defeats Jannik Sinner (Source - ANI)
Breaking: Carlos Alcaraz Crowned US Open Tennis Champion, Defeats Jannik Sinner (Source - ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last updated: September 8, 2025 03:21:56 IST

The historic clash ended in Carlos Alcaraz’s favour. He defeated Jannik Sinner to claim his second US Open title.

Alcaraz created a winning match point in the fourth set. The scores were 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 and 6-4.

Congratulating Alcaraz, the US Open Tennis wrote on X, “King Carlos! The Spaniard defeats Sinner in four sets to claim his second US Open trophy!”

It was the third consecutive Grand Slam final for both players.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump At the US Open: Men’s Final Delayed By 30 Min Due To Security Measures; Sinner, Alcaraz Set For Blockbuster Clash

Tags: Carlos AlcarazJannik Sinnerus open

