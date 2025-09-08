Breaking: Carlos Alcaraz Crowned US Open Tennis Champion, Defeats Jannik Sinner

The historic clash ended in Carlos Alcaraz’s favour. He defeated Jannik Sinner to claim his second US Open title.

Alcaraz created a winning match point in the fourth set. The scores were 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 and 6-4.

Congratulating Alcaraz, the US Open Tennis wrote on X, “King Carlos! The Spaniard defeats Sinner in four sets to claim his second US Open trophy!”

King Carlos 👑 The Spaniard defeats Sinner in four sets to claim his second US Open trophy! pic.twitter.com/C2jBm7F178 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2025

It was the third consecutive Grand Slam final for both players.

