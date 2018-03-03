Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers believes his Champions League record speaks of his abilities as a manager and might land him a job at Arsenal if Arsene Wenger departs. Rodgers who is currently managing Celtic in the Scottish Premiership managed to get his club back in the Champions League and is enjoying a great run with the team.

Arsene Wenger’s future at Arsenal is in a hang after the club’s successive humiliating defeats against English Premier Leaders Manchester City. After getting dumped out of the final of the Carabao Cup, Arsenal failed to catch up and succumbed to yet another shambolic defeat with the same scoreline of 3-0 against Pep Guardiola’s side. Amid rife rumours that Wenger’s time at the Emirates is nearing its end, former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has thrown himself open for the top job. The Celtic boss has claimed that he can replace the veteran French manager at Arsenal but is happy with life in Scotland.

While remaining committed to Celtic, Rodgers believes his Champions League pedigree can see him take over the reins from Arsene Wenger. Two crushing defeats at the hands of City have left the Arsenals fans demanding the sacking of Wenger, who has been at the London club for the past 20 years. If the Arsenal administration considers terminating Wenger’s contract a year before his current active deal, Rodgers feels he won’t be surprised if asked to lead the Gunners and make a trip back to England. According to the Celtic boss, he holds a great reputation of getting his teams into the Champions League and having done so with Liverpool and Celtic, he might get a call from the Emirates.

“Arsenal is a great club with a great manager. People will look at it and see that [when] I went to Liverpool, they were struggling for five seasons for Champions League football and I was able to get them back. When I came to Celtic, they hadn’t been in the Champions League for three seasons and I got them back. So maybe people are thinking, OK, Arsenal have been out of the Champions League and that is maybe the equation for someone like myself,” Rodgers told the Times.

ALSO READ: Paul Pogba committed to Manchester United; Mino Raiola refutes rumours of rift with Jose Mourinho

However, the 45-year-old insisted that he was in no hurry to leave the Celtic, who he joined in May 2016. Since joining the Scottish outfit, he has got the club back in the European top competition and has managed to inject the much-needed encouragement in his players. Celtic though didn’t manage to progress into the last-16 of the Champions League this season, have cemented their place on top of the Scottish Premiership table with 64 points from 28 games. They have a formidable six points lead from the second-placed Rangers.

Talking about life in Scotland, Rodgers was all rosy as he reckoned he was happy how things stood currently for him. Calling his Celtic job a dream affair, he said, “I love my professional life here, the challenges of managing, the expectations, and the scrutiny that comes with Celtic. Like I say, I’m living the dream. As for the other stuff, you can’t control it so I don’t worry about it. It will always be the case at big clubs, especially if your results turn the other way.”

ALSO READ: Disgraceful! Foreign footballer humiliated, made to touch feet of organiser at Kolkata tournament

“However, I’m loving my life up here. I’m not going to be here forever but I’m living in a dream, although dreams always come to an end at some point, that’s for sure. I’m always relaxed about speculation but my focus is only on Celtic,” he added. The former Liverpool boss defended Wenger and stated that it’s unfortunate to see the veteran being plundered with unmatched criticism at a club which he has built on his own principles. “It’s a fantastic club, Arsenal, but they have a great manager. Unfortunately, the criticism Arsene takes is now the way in the modern game, modern football. That’s unfortunate because he has done so much for the British game,” said Rodgers.

Adding that, “He (Wenger) came in 20-odd years ago and revolutionised the game. And it’s disappointing and sad for another manager to see someone of that quality and who is held in such esteem have to go through that.”

ALSO READ: Interesting! Liverpool could have bought Southampton with less than what they paid for their players

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App