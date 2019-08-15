Here is a new and exciting announcement for all the Kolkata Knight Riders fans out there. Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the new head coach of the franchise.

Indian Premier League (IPL) fame Kolkata Night Riders appointed former player Brendon McCullum as their head coach just after the franchise decided to part ways with Jacques Kallis after a dismissal show in the 2019 season. Kolkata Knight Riders announced through their official Twitter account said that here is the announcement you have been waiting for, put your hands together for your new head coach Brendon McCullum.

📣 The announcement you all have been waiting for! 🤩 Put your hands together and welcome @Bazmccullum, our new Head Coach 💜#WelcomeBackBaz #KorboLorboJeetbo pic.twitter.com/tDYz1V9IGz — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 15, 2019

McCullum said that it is an honor to take up the position as it comes as a new challenge. He also said that the Kolkata Knight Riders have a fantastic squad and he will be looking build a path full of success for the squads along with the support staff. Brendon McCullum has recently stated that he is going to retire from all the forms of cricket following the conclusion of his journey in the ongoing Global T20 Canada. He retired from the international cricket in the year 2016 but he continued playing T20 Leagues around the world.

Brendon McCullum started his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders in the first season of Indian Premier League in 2008 and scored 158 run out of 73 balls in the first match of the season in an innings that he said was the turning point of his life. Previously, Kolkata Knight Riders declared on July 14, 2019, that they have decided to make some changes to its coaching staff and one of the major changes in the team was Jacques Kallis, who was the head coach.

The CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, Venky Mysore, Jacques Kallis has been an important part of the Kolkata Knight Riders family and will always remain the same. He said that they will be trying to explore new ways of working with Jacques Kallis as they have a vision pf making Kolkata Knight Riders brand as a global brand.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App