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Home > Sports News > Brentford FC vs Chelsea FC Premier League 2026-27: Can The Blues Head For Break With Victory? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Brentford FC vs Chelsea FC Premier League 2026-27: Can The Blues Head For Break With Victory? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

It will be the final Premier League 2026-27 game for Chelsea before their break as they lock horns against the Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on September 19, Saturday. It will be a matter of The Blues wanting to head into the break on a good note and the Bees raining on their parade.

Brentford FC vs Chelsea FC Premier League 2026-27: Can The Blues Head For Break With Victory? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More. (Image Credits: Chelsea FC X/Brentford X)
Brentford FC vs Chelsea FC Premier League 2026-27: Can The Blues Head For Break With Victory? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More. (Image Credits: Chelsea FC X/Brentford X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 15:48 IST

Brentford vs Chelsea Prediction: It will be the final Premier League 2026-27 game for Chelsea before their break as they lock horns against the Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on September 19, Saturday. It will be a matter of The Blues wanting to head into the break on a good note and the Bees raining on their parade.

Chelsea, winner of the Premier League on five occasions, have had a decent outing so far under the tutelage of Xabi Alonso. Out of four matches, they have won Fulham (3-2) and Brighton (4-3). Their only defeat came to Arsenal by a 2-1 margin and a draw of 2-2 came against Hull City. A win against Brentford will be the perfect result to cap off a season heading into the break.

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Meanwhile, Brentford FC have endured a shaky season so far, managing only one win out of four matches but the remaining three have resulted in draws. Their only victory came against Tottenham Hotspur, beating the Spurs convincingly by 3-0. The challenge of Chelsea looms as a formidable one for them.

Brentford FC vs Chelsea FC Premier League 2026-27 Match Details

  • Match: Brentford FC vs Chelsea FC, Premier League 2026-27
  • Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026
  • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST, Saturday, September 19 (20:00 PM BST, Friday, September 18)

Where to Watch Brentford FC vs Chelsea FC Live on TV?

The television telecast of the match shall be available on Star Sports Network.

How to Watch Brentford FC vs Chelsea FC Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the fixture will be available on Jio Hotstar App and website.

Brentford FC vs Chelsea FC Team News

Under the leadership of new head coach Keith Andrews, Brentford exceeded expectations last year by achieving their highest league finish since World War II, securing 9th place. Over the summer, the team has strategically strengthened its squad. Notably, they have acquired midfielder Mamadou Sangaré, a club-record signing who has made an immediate impact by seamlessly filling the role vacated by Jordan Henderson following his transfer to Chelsea.

While Brentford has scored a modest total of seven goals, the dynamic Kevin Schade has contributed nearly half of them, with three goals to his name. He remains a formidable threat, as demonstrated by his goal against Chelsea last season. Coach Andrews currently faces no new injury concerns; however, he will be without the services of Mathias Jensen, Joshua Dasilva, Antoni Milambo, Nathan Collins, Sepp van den Berg, and Kaye Furo.

Chelsea have a fair share of injury concerns, including latest additions Joao Pedro and Reece James. The likes of Moisés Caicedo, Marco Palestra and Emmanuel Emegha also remain highly doubtful. Hence, Xabi Alonso faces a tricky task to improvise the mid-field.

 

Brentford FC vs Chelsea FC Predicted XIs

Brentford FC Predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangare; Schade, Yarmolyuk, Anthony; Thiago

Chelsea FC Predicted XI: Martinez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Lavia, James, Chavarria; Palmer, J Pedro, Rogers

Brentford FC vs Chelsea FC Match Prediction

Despite a few key players being doubtful, Chelsea FC look primed to win. While Brentford FC are capable of throwing some punches, Chelsea should come out on top.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Brentford

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Brentford FC vs Chelsea FC Premier League 2026-27: Can The Blues Head For Break With Victory? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Tags: Brentford FCChelsea FCpremier leaguePremier League 2026-27

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Brentford FC vs Chelsea FC Premier League 2026-27: Can The Blues Head For Break With Victory? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Brentford FC vs Chelsea FC Premier League 2026-27: Can The Blues Head For Break With Victory? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Brentford FC vs Chelsea FC Premier League 2026-27: Can The Blues Head For Break With Victory? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Brentford FC vs Chelsea FC Premier League 2026-27: Can The Blues Head For Break With Victory? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
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