On Monday, former cricketer Brett Lee paid for the treatment of a deaf and dumb minor girl. The minor belongs from Javalagere village of Karnataka's Raichur district, who was treated in a hospital in Bengaluru.

Former Australian cricketer and Global Hearing Ambassador Brett Lee has paid for the treatment of a dumb and deaf girl. The minor belongs from Javalagere village of Karnataka’s Raichur district. As per the reports, the minor was dumb and deaf by birth and was treated in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar with help of funds from Brett Lee.

On Monday, Brett Lee visited Bengaluru for the second time and addressed a press conference to aware people about newborn screening. In his speech, Brett Lee stressed on the importance of mandating Universal Newborn Hearing Screening (UNHS) at all hospitals in Karnataka to detect deficiencies in children before they miss out on critical years of development.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More