Asia Cup 2018: Former speedster Brett Lee, in an interview said, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will be the key players for India in absence of Virat Kohli in the upcoming Asia Cup. The Asia Cup will be held in UAE and tracks and conditions are almost the same as India, which will benefit men in blue, Lee added.

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has backed captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan to be the key players for India for the upcoming Asia Cup series in absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. On Thursday, in an interview, Brett Lee said that Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will be the 2 key batsmen for India in the Asia Cup and Rohit will perform his best as he has a bit extra responsibility to lead the side.

“With Virat Kohli not playing, Rohit and Dhawan will be the two key men with the bat for India,” said former speedster Brett Lee. Virat Kohli will be missing the Asia Cup 2018 due to a stiff back and rested following the England tour.

Bree Lee added that there are talks that Rohit can’t face the left arm fast bowlers-with swing, but he doesn’t agree to the same and feels that Rohit will come up in a dominating style.

Speaking on Dhawan’s form, Brett Lee said, “Dhawan has come in form during his bout in England but will have to adjust a few things in his techniques to ensure he will be playing on the surfaces that will be conducive to him.

The tracks in UAE will suit to Shikhar Dhawan and will allow him to play in the line of the ball. He has played all across India on the low and slow tracks in recent years and conditions in UAE are going to be the same, said the Aussie.

