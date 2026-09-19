Brighton vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Can Kai Havertz’s Side Maintain Flawless Record? When and Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Brighton vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Brighton & Hove Albion will host Premier League champions Arsenal at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (Sep 19). Mikel Arteta’s side will aim to maintain their flawless start to the 2026-27 season, while Brighton will look to extend their impressive goalscoring form. Here are all the details, including match timing, TV broadcast, live streaming, team news and predicted playing XIs.

Brighton vs Arsenal Premier League Match Details

Match: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal, Premier League 2026-27

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal, Premier League 2026-27 Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Saturday, September 19, 2026 Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton

Amex Stadium, Brighton Kick-off Time: 10:00 PM IST (5:30 PM BST)

Where to Watch Brighton vs Arsenal Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Brighton vs Arsenal Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network. In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

How to Watch Brighton vs Arsenal Live Streaming?

The Brighton vs Arsenal Premier League match will be available for live streaming in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans in the UK can watch the match live on the Sky app and website.

Brighton vs Arsenal Team News

Arsenal have won all four of their opening Premier League matches and are targeting an eighth consecutive victory in all competitions. They defeated Sunderland in their previous league outing, while their latest result was a 3-1 EFL Cup victory over Liverpool. Brighton, meanwhile, produced a dominant 5-0 win against Coventry City, with Lewis Dunk scoring a spectacular long-range goal. The Seagulls have scored 13 league goals this season and sit fifth in the Premier League table.

Brighton vs Arsenal Predicted Playing XIs

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Dunk, Vuskovic, Boscagli, Gross, Ayari, Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper, Kostoulas.

Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Guimaraes, Rice, Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis, Havertz.

Brighton vs Arsenal Match Prediction

Arsenal’s perfect start and defensive organisation make them a strong contender in this fixture. However, Brighton’s attacking form and home advantage could pose a serious challenge. The match is expected to be competitive, with Arsenal aiming to maintain their winning momentum against a Brighton side capable of creating scoring opportunities.