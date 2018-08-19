Brighton vs Manchester United Live streaming India Time: The Premier League contest will be held at Falmer Stadium on Sunday. Manchester United will travel to play Brighton at 08:30 pm. The live stream of the match will be available on Hotstar.com while the live TV coverage on Star Sports Select 1.

Manchester United would want to repeat their heroics of previous game

Brighton vs Manchester United Live streaming India Time: Manchester United will be looking to maintain their match-winning streak on Sunday when they face Brighton in their second Premier League match. Once again, Paul Pogba would want to shrug off the transfer speculation that continues to surround him and prove his commitment to the Old Trafford outfit. While all eyes will be on Alexis Sanchez who is yet to hit peak form.

On the other hand, Brighton endured a torrid start to their Premier League 2018-19 season after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Watford in the opening match. However, they will try to take advantage of the home support and give some competition to Jose Mourinho’s visiting men.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Brighton vs Manchester United match?

In order to get the live stream of the Premier League match, one can log onto Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the match on the go, then it can be accessed on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the semi-final match between Brighton vs Manchester United?

The highly-anticipated football match will start on Sunday at 08:30 pm India time. The match will be held at the Falmer Stadium.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Premier League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of the match will be available on Star Sports Select 1.

What will be the likely lineups in Brighton vs Manchester United match?

Brighton: Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; Knockaert, Jahanbakhsh, Stephens, Propper, Gross; Murray

Manchester United: De Gea; Young, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, Pereira, Pogba; Mata, Lukaku, Alexis

