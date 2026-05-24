Brighton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK, And More

The final matchday of the English Premier League 2025/2026 season features a highly anticipated clash as Brighton hosts Manchester United on Sunday, May 24, 2026. The Michael Carrick-led Manchester United enter the final day sitting comfortably in third place, having already successfully secured their coveted spot in the UEFA Champions League for next season. Meanwhile, Fabian Hurzeler and his Brighton side are sitting in seventh place, fighting desperately on the final day to clinch a massive victory and seal their ticket for European football next year. With newly crowned Premier League Player of the Season Bruno Fernandes leading the Red Devils, global football fans are eagerly looking for exact broadcasting schedules to catch every bit of the action live.

Brighton vs Manchester United: Match Details And All You Need to Know

Match Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United, Matchday 38 Tournament English Premier League 2025/2026 Date May 24, 2026 Day Sunday Time 8:30 PM IST / 4:00 PM BST / 11:00 AM ET Venue American Express Stadium, Brighton

What Is The Kickoff Time Of Brighton Vs Manchester United Premier League Match?

The high-stakes final matchday encounter between Brighton and Manchester United is scheduled to kick off simultaneously with all other Gameweek 38 fixtures on Sunday, May 24, 2026. The official kickoff time is set for 8:30 PM IST in India, which corresponds to 4:00 PM BST local time in the United Kingdom and 11:00 AM ET in the United States.

What Is The Venue Of Brighton Vs Manchester United Premier League Match?

The final day Premier League fixture will be played at the American Express Stadium located in Falmer, Brighton and Hove, England. Popularly known as the Amex Stadium, the venue serves as the home ground for Brighton & Hove Albion and features an intense stadium atmosphere as the home side looks to claim vital points for continental qualification in front of their local supporters.

How To Watch Brighton Vs Manchester United Live In India?

Football fans in India can watch the live telecast of the final day encounter on the Star Sports Network, with the match being broadcast live across Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 channels. Digital viewers can access the exclusive live stream via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

How To Watch Brighton Vs Manchester United Live In USA?

In the United States, fans looking to catch the action from the final day of the English top flight can watch the traditional television broadcast live on the USA Network. For cordless cord cutters and online streaming viewers, the entire match from the initial whistle to the final whistle will be streamed live exclusively on Peacock Premium.

How To Watch Brighton Vs Manchester United Live In UK?

Over in the United Kingdom, where the multi-team final day drama unfolds simultaneously, Sky Sports holds the official broadcasting rights for this fixture. The match will be televised live on the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Tennis channels.

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