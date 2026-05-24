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Home > Sports News > Brighton vs Manchester United Prediction: Will Bruno Fernandes Score Or Assist Today at the American Express Stadium? Check Predicted Lineups And More

Brighton vs Manchester United Prediction: Will Bruno Fernandes Score Or Assist Today at the American Express Stadium? Check Predicted Lineups And More

Get the accurate Brighton vs Manchester United prediction, live streaming info, and fresh predicted lineups. Find out if Bruno Fernandes will break the record for most assists today at the American Express Stadium.

Brighton vs Manchester United Prediction: Will Bruno Fernandes Score Today at the American Express Stadium? Check Predicted Lineups And More (Image Source: X)
Brighton vs Manchester United Prediction: Will Bruno Fernandes Score Today at the American Express Stadium? Check Predicted Lineups And More (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 18:06 IST

We are on the final day of the 2025/2026 English Premier League season. It is a massive Sunday evening, 24th May 2026, as Michael Carrick’s Manchester United entertain Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton and Hove Albion at the American Express Stadium. Michael Carrick’s men come into the final day in 3rd place, knowing they have already sealed their spot in next season’s Champions League. The Brighton men come into the game in 7th place in the league and will be desperately hoping for a big win today to seal qualification for European football.

Brighton vs Manchester United Prediction: All You Need to Know

Match Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United, Matchday 38
Tournament English Premier League 2025/2026
Date May 24, 2026
Day Sunday
Time 8:30 PM IST / 4:00 PM BST / 11:00 AM ET
Venue American Express Stadium, Brighton

Brighton vs Manchester United Prediction: Will Bruno Fernandes Score or Assist Today At The American Express Stadium Against Brighton?

Bruno Fernandes is on the main stage on the last day of the season, having been named Premier League Player of the season. It might not be relevant, since United has already secured 3rd place, but he has every reason to be at his top level today. Bruno is on the verge of becoming the Premier League record holder in assists, as he needs one assist to break Thierry Henry’s and Kevin De Bruyne’s long-lasting record of 20 assists. Considering Michael Carrick’s system revolves around giving free rein to his captain, he should dominate the scoreboard with a goal from a set-piece or find a breakthrough for the historic record in the back of Brighton’s defence. So there might have been doubt about his goal, but an assist looks inevitable. 

Brighton vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups

Brighton Predicted Lineup: Bart Verbruggen, Ferdi Kadioglu, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Maxim De Cuyper, Yankuba Minteh, Danny Welbeck, Carlos Baleba, Pascal Groß, Diego Gómez, Jack Hinshelwood

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Manchester United Predicted Lineup: Senne Lammens, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount

How To Watch Brighton Vs Manchester United Live In India?

Football fans in India can watch the live telecast of the final day encounter on the Star Sports Network, with the match being broadcast live across Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 channels. Digital viewers looking to stream the match live on their smartphones, tablets, or laptops can access the exclusive live stream via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Also Read – Brighton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK, And More

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Brighton vs Manchester United Prediction: Will Bruno Fernandes Score Or Assist Today at the American Express Stadium? Check Predicted Lineups And More
Tags: Amex StadiumBrighton vs Manchester UnitedBrighton vs Manchester United predictionBruno FernandesFabian HurzelerMatchday 38michael-carrickmost assists in premier league recordpredicted lineupspremier league

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Brighton vs Manchester United Prediction: Will Bruno Fernandes Score Or Assist Today at the American Express Stadium? Check Predicted Lineups And More
Brighton vs Manchester United Prediction: Will Bruno Fernandes Score Or Assist Today at the American Express Stadium? Check Predicted Lineups And More
Brighton vs Manchester United Prediction: Will Bruno Fernandes Score Or Assist Today at the American Express Stadium? Check Predicted Lineups And More
Brighton vs Manchester United Prediction: Will Bruno Fernandes Score Or Assist Today at the American Express Stadium? Check Predicted Lineups And More

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