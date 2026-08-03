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Home > Sports News > Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Acquitted: Delhi Court Clears Former WFI Chief in Women Wrestlers’ Sexual Harassment Case

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Acquitted: Delhi Court Clears Former WFI Chief in Women Wrestlers’ Sexual Harassment Case

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was acquitted in the women wrestlers' sexual harassment case as Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court cleared the former WFI chief. Former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar was also acquitted. The case had gained national attention in 2023 following protests by Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

A Delhi High Court acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the women wrestlers' alleged sexual harassment case. Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi High Court acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the women wrestlers' alleged sexual harassment case. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 11:04 IST

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Verdict: A Delhi High Court passed its judgment on Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s case. The High Court acquitted the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief. Singh was accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers. The former BJP MP was removed from his position as the President of WFI in December 2023 amid growing accusations against him. Prominent wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik led the protests against now-acquitted Brij Bhushan. 

Delhi High Court Acquits Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh



The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the alleged sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers. The case stemmed from allegations made by women wrestlers against Singh during his tenure as WFI chief. 

The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh in 2023, alleging offences including sexual harassment, assault or criminal force against women and criminal intimidation. Tomar was also named as a co-accused in the case.

After the completion of the final arguments from both sides, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar reserved the judgment after hearing detailed submissions from the prosecution and defence. The court has also directed the counsels to file their written submissions within two weeks.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Sexual Harassment Case

The case is linked to an FIR registered by Delhi Police following a protest by women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, where allegations of sexual harassment during Singh’s tenure as WFI chief were raised. Earlier, Delhi Police had filed a 1500-page charge sheet on June 15, 2023, after completing its investigation into the allegations. The charge sheet invoked provisions under Sections 354, 354A, 354D and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code. The court had earlier recorded the statement of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) member on May 12 along with the deposition of the investigating officer during the course of trial proceedings. 

The accused have been facing trial in connection with allegations made by women wrestlers from India and abroad, who had accused Singh of sexual harassment during his tenure at the helm of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Hails India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Success as Ahmedabad Gears Up for CWG 2030

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Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Acquitted: Delhi Court Clears Former WFI Chief in Women Wrestlers’ Sexual Harassment Case
Tags: Bajrang PuniaBrij Bhushan Sharan SinghSakshi MalikWFIWrestling Federation India

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Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Acquitted: Delhi Court Clears Former WFI Chief in Women Wrestlers’ Sexual Harassment Case
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