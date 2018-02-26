British boxer Scott Westgarth, who would have been just a win away from becoming the English light-heavyweight champion suffered a knock during his latest victory against Dec Spelman and died in a hospital due to a bleeding brain. The 31-year-old after his victory in Doncaster collapsed in the dressing room and was rushed to a hospital.

Ace British boxer Scott Westgarth succumbed to death soon after winning his latest title. Westgarth fought the bout like a tiger but who knew it would be the Britisher’s last showdown inside the ring. He downed his opponent Dec Spelman grittily in a hard-fought battle but lost the battle with life as he breathed his last in the hospital. Westgarth became a part of one of the most tragic incidents in boxing’s history and will be forever remembered for his heroics inside the professional ring where he proved his mettle opposite a number of big names in the sport.

The 31-year-old light heavyweight boxer fought 10 rounds against Spelman and won on points before collapsing inside the dressing room in Doncaster, Southern Yorkshire, England. According to reports, the boxer was injured internally during the fight and had suffered a knockdown. Westgarth, a former ski instructor appeared to be in intense pain when during the post-match interview after his victory. A Guardian report claims that he fell ill before being taken to the hospital after the fight as a result which the rest of the bouts of were cancelled.

“Absolutely heartbroken and lost for words. I’ll continue to pray for Scott’s family and the people close to him rest easy my friend,” tweeted Westgarth’s opponent of the day Spellman, sending his condolences to the family of the deceased. Westgarth who also worked a chef at Sheffield’s Royal Victoria Holiday Inn went into the match against Spellman as an underdog but managed to emerge as a winner. His latest victory in Doncaster had put him just one victory away from becoming the light-heavyweight champion of England but destiny had other plans for Westgarth.

Reports also suggest that Westgarth’s Britain was bleeding internally when he was admitted to the hospital where he died. “To promote a boxing show and a young man doing a job he loves losing his life, I have no words. RIP lad thoughts go out to your family and your team, it’s been the hardest few days I’ve had to endure,” Stefy Bull, Westgarth’s promoter was quoted as saying.

His fans soon started pouring in tributes for him on twitter. “Rest In Peace Scott Westgarth. Just goes to show how much you put on the line stepping through them ropes. No one should ever go to work and not come back. Rest In Peace Champ,” wrote a Twitter user. Here are some of the tweets remembering champions Scott Westgarth.

