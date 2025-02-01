Brock Lesnar Named In Sex Trafficking Lawsuit: What To Know

WWE megastar Brock Lesnar has been named in a bombshell lawsuit against WWE founder Vince McMahon, who faces accusations of sex trafficking. The amended lawsuit, which includes disturbing new allegations, now implicates Lesnar for the first time in the ongoing controversy surrounding McMahon’s alleged misconduct.

Allegations Against Vince McMahon

The lawsuit, initially filed a year ago, was amended on Friday to include new evidence supporting the claims made by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Grant, the plaintiff, accuses McMahon of sharing sexually explicit images and videos of her, ultimately forcing her into sex trafficking.

Grant’s allegations paint a disturbing picture of McMahon’s behavior, claiming that he forced her into various threesomes with individuals he had recruited, and threatened to rape her. McMahon has vehemently denied these allegations.

Involvement of Brock Lesnar

For the first time, Lesnar’s name appears in the amended lawsuit. The legal documents suggest that McMahon had been attempting to secure a new contract with a “world-famous WWE athlete and former UFC heavyweight champion” and demanded that Grant create personalized sexual content for him. Lesnar has now been identified as the WWE athlete in question.

According to the lawsuit, McMahon allegedly gave Grant’s personal phone number to Lesnar, promising that she would engage in sexual acts with him. Lesnar reportedly requested that Grant send him personalized sexual content, and the two were scheduled to meet. However, Grant was reportedly able to back out of the meeting.

WWE’s Failure to Act Against Brock Lesnar, McMohan

In the lawsuit, it is further claimed that WWE was aware of McMahon’s alleged actions and did nothing to intervene. McMahon is accused of trafficking Grant to other WWE staff members. One shocking allegation includes an incident where McMahon and a WWE executive allegedly locked Grant in a room and took turns assaulting her.

The lawsuit also describes an incident where McMahon reportedly drove Grant to WWE’s headquarters for a sexual encounter in his office. Grant allegedly refused and pleaded to be taken home instead. The legal filing claims that McMahon pressured her to either engage in sex in his office or in his car.

Graphic Allegations and Evidence

In the following days, the lawsuit claims McMahon sent Grant photos of his office at WWE Headquarters, reminding her of the alleged encounter. McMahon is also accused of leaving her a voicemail, describing the encounter as “the greatest thing that probably ever happened in this building.”

The lawsuit includes screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by McMahon, in which he reportedly asked Grant, “Does this look familiar little Tigress??”, “What about this ???”, and “Or this ?”, alongside pictures of his office.

Denial of Allegations and Legal Response

Vince McMahon has strongly denied the allegations. His attorney called the amended complaint a “publicity stunt” and part of an ongoing smear campaign. In a statement to the Daily Mail, McMahon’s lawyer dismissed the claims as “desperate falsehoods” and insisted that they would “vigorously defend” him against the accusations.

Grant had previously signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with McMahon, reportedly receiving a $3 million settlement after McMahon’s wife allegedly grew suspicious of a potential affair. The settlement did not include an admission of guilt from McMahon.

New Allegations in the Amended Lawsuit

The amended lawsuit also presents a new accusation, claiming McMahon sent a text message to Grant in which he allegedly described his fantasy of watching a group of men “surround” her and leave her “wrecked.”

Additionally, the lawsuit references footage from the recently released Netflix documentary Mr. McMahon, in which McMahon is reportedly seen receiving and reviewing sexual content from Grant during a meeting.

McMahon’s lawyer reiterated last year that the lawsuit contained “lies, obscene made-up instances,” and a “vindictive distortion of the truth.” The attorney vowed that McMahon would vigorously defend himself against the claims. As of now, Lesnar has not publicly commented on the situation.

