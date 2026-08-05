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Home > Sports News > Brock Lesnar Retires from WWE After SummerSlam 2026 Loss to Oba Femi, Ends Legendary Wrestling Career

Brock Lesnar Retires from WWE After SummerSlam 2026 Loss to Oba Femi, Ends Legendary Wrestling Career

Brock Lesnar has officially retired from WWE after losing to Oba Femi in the SummerSlam 2026 Hell in a Cell main event. Announcing the decision on The Pat McAfee Show, the Beast Incarnate ended a historic wrestling career spanning over two decades.

Brock Lesnar announced his retirement from WWE following his loss against Oba Femi at WWE SummerSlam 2026. Image Credit X/@WWE
Brock Lesnar announced his retirement from WWE following his loss against Oba Femi at WWE SummerSlam 2026. Image Credit X/@WWE

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 12:17 IST

Brock Lesnar Retirement: Brock Lesnar announced his retirement from WWE following his loss against Oba Femi at SummerSlam 2026. The Beast Incarnate announced his decision on Tuesday, bidding farewell to professional wrestling. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Lesnar made the emotional announcement. 

Brock Lesnar Announces Retirement From WWE

Brock Lesnar has officially announced his retirement from professional wrestling on Tuesday, which also means that the curtain call for one of the most unyielding performances in the history of WWE is finally drawn. The announcement was made shortly after the Beast Incarnate suffered a defeat at the hands of Oba Femi in Hell in a Cell – a main event of SummerSlam Saturday.

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This encounter was the third in a series of memorable duels between Lesnar and Femi after their WrestleMania 42 and Clash in Italy clashes. In fact, Lesnar already made it known at WrestleMania that he was thinking about retiring when he left his gloves and boots in the ring, yet it wasn’t until Tuesday that the news was made official and everyone knew that SummerSlam, in fact, was his last match.

Brock Lesnar Speaks About His Retirement

Celebrity Lesnar made the announcement about his retirement from the sport on The Pat McAfee Show, as his friend and colleague hosted it from the venue at that weekend’s event. Asked if he’s not going to compete anymore due to his older age (Lesnar being 49), he praised his opponent Femi and called the younger guy the “future” and himself, in contrast, “the past” of the industry.

While talking about his retirement, Lesnar addressed how he had decided to retire after WrestleMania 42. The former World Champion said, “I’m here today to do this interview, to let the world and everybody know that I am retired — and I wanted to say a big thank you to everybody. Saturday was a very emotional day for me. Kinda weird cause I did, in my heart — when Oba Femi slammed me at WrestleMania, I was like, ‘I can’t do this again.’ So I was like, ‘I think I’m done.’ But the business and I still had some fuel in the tank. But Saturday, for Brock Lesnar, that’s it. That’s it for me in the squared circle, and for everything else, too.”

Brock Lesnar in WWE

Brock Lesnar’s WWE journey started in 2002, and since then he has earned the reputation of one of the top names in the world of wrestling with no less than 10 titles – both WWE and Universal.

One of his earliest standout performances was at SummerSlam 2002, where a 25-year-old Lesnar dethroned The Rock and became the youngest winner of the WWE Championship. Some years down the line, at WrestleMania 30, he put an end to The Undertaker’s famous run of consecutive undefeated WrestleMania streaks, making his mark on wrestling history.

Also Read: WWE RAW Results August 3, 2026: Roman Reigns Confronted by LA Knight, Becky Lynch Returns, Jacob Fatu Beats Royce Keys in Street Fight

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Brock Lesnar Retires from WWE After SummerSlam 2026 Loss to Oba Femi, Ends Legendary Wrestling Career
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Brock Lesnar Retires from WWE After SummerSlam 2026 Loss to Oba Femi, Ends Legendary Wrestling Career
Brock Lesnar Retires from WWE After SummerSlam 2026 Loss to Oba Femi, Ends Legendary Wrestling Career
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Brock Lesnar Retires from WWE After SummerSlam 2026 Loss to Oba Femi, Ends Legendary Wrestling Career

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