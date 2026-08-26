Bruno Fernandes Becomes Second Portuguese After Cristiano Ronaldo To Win PFA Player Of The Year Award Twice

Portugal and Manchester United’s talisman footballer Bruno Fernandes, on Tuesday, was named as the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) ​Player of the Year on Tuesday. The award for Fernandes came on the back of providing a Premier League record of 21 assists during the 2025-26 season and became only the second Portuguese after Cristiano Ronaldo to clinch it twice.

“Bruno Fernandes can just create moments” – Michael Carrick