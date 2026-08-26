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Home > Sports News > Bruno Fernandes Becomes Second Portuguese After Cristiano Ronaldo To Win PFA Player Of The Year Award Twice

Bruno Fernandes Becomes Second Portuguese After Cristiano Ronaldo To Win PFA Player Of The Year Award Twice

Portugal and Manchester United's talisman footballer Bruno Fernandes, on Tuesday, was named as the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) ​Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Bruno Fernandes Becomes Second Portuguese After Cristiano Ronaldo To Win PFA Player Of The Year Award Twice. Photo: Bruno Fernandes- X
Bruno Fernandes Becomes Second Portuguese After Cristiano Ronaldo To Win PFA Player Of The Year Award Twice. Photo: Bruno Fernandes- X

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 11:31 IST

Portugal and Manchester United’s talisman footballer Bruno Fernandes, on Tuesday, was named as the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) ​Player of the Year on Tuesday. The award for Fernandes came on the back of providing a Premier League record of 21 assists during the 2025-26 season and became only the second Portuguese after Cristiano Ronaldo to clinch it twice.

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“Bruno Fernandes can just create moments” – Michael Carrick

Club captain Fernandes, a United player since ‌2020, also scored nine goals as he helped the club finish third in the English top flight. Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw, who was the Women’s Super League top scorer with 21 ​goals, was named as the Women’s Player of the Year for the ​second time, having previously won the award in 2024.
Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw, who was the Women’s Super League top scorer with 21 ​goals, was named as the Women’s Player of the Year for the ​second time, having previously won the award in 2024.  Fernandes ​is the second Portuguese player to win the award after Cristiano Ronaldo won it twice in a row in 2007 and 2008. The 31-year-old thrived as coach Michael Carrick allowed United’s front four ​more freedom to control the attack.
“Bruno can just create moments. He’s bright. I ​think that little bit of freedom suits him. He’s got a natural brain,” Carrick said in ‌February.
Fernandes ⁠has scored 110 goals and provided 106 assists for United. He reached 200 goal involvements (goals and assists) in just 314 matches, the second-quickest United player to reach the milestone in the Premier League era after Wayne Rooney, who did the same in ​295 matches.
The Young ​Player of the ⁠Year award went to 21-year-old Manchester City left back Nico O’Reilly after a breakthrough campaign that also saw him win the ​Premier League Young Player of the Season award. England international O’Reilly ​made 53 ⁠appearances for City in all competitions, scoring nine goals. Arsenal’s 22-year-old striker Olivia Smith was named the Women’s Young Player of the Year for the second time in a row.

PFA ⁠Premier ​League Team of the Year:

Goalkeeper: David Raya (Arsenal).
Defenders: Gabriel ​Magalhaes (Arsenal), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), William Saliba (Arsenal), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal).
Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City).
Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester ​City), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Igor Thiago (Brentford).
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Bruno Fernandes Becomes Second Portuguese After Cristiano Ronaldo To Win PFA Player Of The Year Award Twice
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Bruno Fernandes Becomes Second Portuguese After Cristiano Ronaldo To Win PFA Player Of The Year Award Twice
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