Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal: Gunners Complete £75m Transfer as Newcastle United Lose Brazilian Midfield Star

Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal: Arsenal have made a marquee signing, buying Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United for a reported fee of £75m. While it is a momentous signing for the Gunners, Newcastle had tried hard to make sure they do not let go off their most important player from the previous season. Earlier, it was reported that the Magpies were against selling Guimaraes unless there was a ridiculous offer.

Arsenal to Sign Bruno Guimaraes From Newcastle United

Arsenal have settled on a fee worth about £75m to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle. Newcastle are yet to reveal the deal details, but a mutually agreed transfer fee indicates that the club has finally put an end to the transfer saga that has been their headache since the summer window. Earlier last month, Newcastle was steadfast in the idea that nothing less than a ridiculous proposal would ever move them to part with their key player.

Bruno Guimarães’ camp decided to bring in super agent Kia Joorabchian – the Brazil midfielder was in the process of discussing the details of the arrangement. Bruno himself had approached ex-manager Eddie Howe back in June and requested to be allowed to leave the club.

Why Did Bruno Guimaraes Leave Newcastle United?

It is believed that one of the major reasons behind Bruno Guimaraes leaving was Eddie Howe’s situation at the club. The English manager left the club when he got the news about Guimaraes’ desire to leave the club. Meanwhile, the club owners and management knew that any chance of managing to keep the Brazilian midfielder at the club was gone when Howe left. That’s when they opened talks with Arsenal.

Earlier, it was reported that Newcastle was eyeing a fee of around £100m. However, thanks to Guimaraes’ agent, Joorabchian, Arsenal softened the deal and got a bargain.

Bruno Guimaraes at Newcastle United

The loss of their star player will definitely hit Newcastle a lot. Still, with the new coach being appointed, Matthias Jaissle, who will probably announce it after Wednesday, it was crucial to finish the Guimaraes matter once and for all so that he could begin his work completely free from the past.

After leaving the old team, Lyon, and signing with the club for 35m in January 2022, the former player of the great French team made his way to the pre-season training camp in Spain and informed Newcastle’s authorities that he was still satisfied with his club and wanted to exit.

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