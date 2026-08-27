Brydon Carse Arrest: England Pacer Involved In Assault? Derbyshire Police Investigate Allegations After Nightclub Incident

Having been arrested before being de-arrested, England cricketer Brydon Carse could land himself into a deeper trouble. With a video circulating on social media where the 31-year-old was seen handcuffed outside a nightclub in Derby over the weekend for reasons unknown, a new development has emerged, whereby the cops are investigating ‘allegations of assault’.

What did the Derbyshire Police say about the case involving Brydon Carse?

The right-arm speedster was dropped from the squad for the second Test against Pakistan, beginning on August 27, Thursday at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. After being spotted outside the Derby nightclub handcuffed, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that they are investigating what had exactly happened. Meanwhile, in a statement issued late Wednesday by Derbyshire Police, it said, as quoted by AFP:

“We are investigating allegations of assault in Derby city centre. No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.”

An initial statement from the force claimed the below after the video clip of Carse being handcuffed released:

“A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in Derby city centre on Saturday night. However the man was de-arrested shortly afterwards having agreed to leave the area.”

The right-arm speedster’s most recent appearance in international cricket was during the 5th Ashes 2025-26 Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) earlier this year. A battle with injury had rendered him unavailable but was included in the squad to face Pakistan. His last professional outing was for Durham against Derbyshire during the County Championship Division Two fixture. He took one wicket each in both innings as Durham won by 338 runs.

Joe Root reacts to the Byrdon Carse episode

Ahead of the second Test against Pakistan, England Test captain Joe Root expressed his disappointment at having conversation about something that is not related to the on-field happening. He said in the presser, as quoted by BBC Sport:

“If I’m being brutally honest, I’m really hacked off, I’m really disappointed. After last week’s performance, we’re sat here and we’re talking about something that is not related to it at all. “I’ve spoken to Brydon, and when I first found out my main concern was him as a person. I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn by saying he’s very upset, very apologetic and understands his actions. I’m sure that when he gets his chance he will say that himself.”

The hosts romped to an innings and 103-run win over Pakistan in the series-opener at the Headingley in Leeds.