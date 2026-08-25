Brydon Carse Arrest: Joe Root Breaks Silence, Slams England Cricket Team’s Repeated Off-Field Issues | ‘Really Hacked Off’

Brydon Carse Arrest: Joe Root broke his silence on the incident of Brydon Carse getting arrested. The re-appointed English skipper addressed the incident and did not mince his words when going after Carse. Noting that this was not a one-off incident, Root talked about how the English team kept making stupid mistakes off the field that took the attention away from their on-field performances.

Joe Root Shows Anger Against Brydon Carse

Addressing the press before the second test against Pakistan at Lord’s, Root blasted at Carse. The English captain said, “If I’m being brutally honest, I’m really hacked off. I’m really disappointed that after last week’s performance we are sat here and we’re talking about something not related to it at all.”

Notably, England won the opening test against Pakistan at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs. The hosts put up a solid all-round performance, scoring 409 runs in their only batting innings while bowling Pakistan out for 171 and 135.

Joe Root Reveals Contacting Brydon Carse After His Derby Incident

Root did not talk about the incident at length, noting that it is the ECB’s regulator who will be taking over how to control the incident. He said, “In terms of the incident itself, obviously with the regulator, there’s not a lot I can say on it. It’s in their hands now. I’ve spoken to Brydon when I first found out; my first concern was for him as a person. In my time in the dressing room, you obviously develop personal relationships with players.”

Joe Root Addresses Recent Incidents Including English Players

Joe Root addressed how the incident involving Brydon Carse has not been a one-off. The English skipper said, “It’s not the isolated incident itself, it’s the fact that we continually keep making stupid mistakes away from the game and it’s detracting from what we’re doing on the field.”

In fact, white-ball captain Harry Brook got punched by a bouncer when he was out the night before an ODI in New Zealand last autumn.

A video that has not been confirmed but supposedly captures the opener Ben Duckett being intoxicated while the team were on a mid-series break in Noosa, a beach resort during their disastrous Ashes tour.

Stokes and the fast bowler Gus Atkinson missed the second Test of the 2-1 home defeat to New Zealand earlier this summer, having broken the curfew to go to a Chelsea nightclub following their success in the first game of the series at Lord’s.

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